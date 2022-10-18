Best Sony headphones deals for October 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for the best deals on Sony headphones and earbuds? Then you’re in luck, as we’ve rounded up the best offers you can find on Sony headphones this month.

If you’re ever in doubt about which brand to go to for headphones, look at Sony (opens in new tab). As one of the world’s largest manufacturers of consumer and professional electronics and one of the world’s largest music companies, it’s unsurprising that Sony is considered the best of the best when it comes to audio. If you need further reassurance, just take a look at who holds the top spot in our best noise cancelling headphones (opens in new tab) list, the best wireless headphones (opens in new tab) overview and the best true wireless earbuds (opens in new tab) buying guide.

Whether you’re a cable or hands-free fan or you prefer cans over plugs, Sony has many headphones and earbuds options for you to choose from, including in-ears, over-ears, wires, wireless, and other features like active noise cancellation and Bluetooth. All Sony headphones come in a range of colours, styles and prices, so you can narrow down your search by using these filters.

To save you the trouble and stress of trying to find which Sony headphones are best for you, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of the best Sony headphones deals so you can find the latest and greatest price cuts. It’s worth noting that we’ve picked the very best and most recent Sony headphones and earbuds, and then highlighted some honourable mentions further down this page, too.

Best Sony over-ear headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM5, WH-1000XM4 & WH-1000XM3 deals

L: Sony WH-1000XM5 / M: Sony WH-1000XM4 / R: Sony WH-1000XM3 (Image credit: Sony)

Our top choice for the best Sony headphones is the Sony WH-1000XM5 (opens in new tab), closely followed by its predecessors, the Sony WH-1000XM4 (opens in new tab) and the WH-1000XM3 (opens in new tab). The most recent audio launch from Sony, these wireless noise cancelling headphones sit comfortably over the ears and have exceptional sound quality and smart listening technology. All versions were awarded 5 stars in our reviews so we really can’t recommend them enough.

As to be expected, these premium headphones come with a premium price tag. The WH-1000XM3 will cost you £179, the WH-1000XM4 are £249 and the WH-1000XM5 will set you back £349. While this is quite expensive, these headphones will last you a while and they do often get discounted during the big sales seasons, so check out the deals widget below for the latest prices.

Sony WH-XB900N & WH-XB910N deals

L: Sony WH-XB900N / R: Sony WH-XB910N (Image credit: Sony)

Other brilliant over-ear headphones from Sony are the Sony WH-XB900N and the Sony WH-XB910N (opens in new tab). These two noise cancelling wireless headphones have different styles, but both have similar features and functionalities. They’re vastly cheaper than the WH-1000XM5 and its predecessors, with the Sony WH-XB900N costing £150 and the Sony WH-XB910N priced at £139.

Best Sony in-ear headphones deals

Sony WF-1000XM4 & WF-1000XM3 deals

L: Sony WF-1000XM4 / R: Sony WF-1000XM3 (Image credit: Sony)

If you prefer in-ear headphones or earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM4 (opens in new tab) or the Sony WF-1000XM3 (opens in new tab) are the best and most recent options from Sony. Both awarded 5 stars in our reviews, these true wireless noise cancelling earbuds are petite, deliver top notch audio performance and splendid call quality. In terms of price, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are £99 and the latest generation, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are £199.

Sony LinkBuds & Sony LinkBuds S deals

(Image credit: Sony)

Now onto the Sony LinkBuds. There are two different types of the LinkBuds in-ear headphones: Sony LinkBuds and Sony LinkBuds S. The original Sony LinkBuds (opens in new tab) or Sony WF-L900 are widely recognised as having a hole in them, which is designed to let in audio around you, so you're less disconnected from the world… a complete opposite to noise cancellation. On the other hand, the Sony LinkBuds S (opens in new tab) are without the original hole and instead use active noise cancelling technology and have an easier to wear design and sleeker style. The original LinkBuds are £149 and the Sony LinkBuds S will cost you £179.

Other Sony audio deals

As we explained earlier, Sony has many headphones and earbuds in their arsenal, including gaming options for serious streamers. Below, we’ve included all the latest offers you can find on other popular Sony audio devices, from over-ear designs like Sony WH-CH710N, Sony WH-CH510 and Sony WH-H910N deals, to in-ear favourites like Sony WF-SP800N, Sony WF-SP700N, Sony WF-XB700 and Sony WF-C500.