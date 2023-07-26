See the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 pre-order deals

Plenty of great deals on offer if you order by 10 August 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now official and available to pre-order. That means you can get yourself one of the (potentially) best foldable phones around with freebies, extra storage or on a great mobile plan.

Here we'll bring you the best offers on the latest Samsung folding phone as they come in.

Get double storage from Samsung

Samsung itself is offering double the storage to anyone who pre-orders from Samsung.com directly.

That means you will be able to get the 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB version.

Get the 512GB model for £1,749 – the same price as the 256GB version – when you buy it outright from Samsung during the pre-order period.

The prices on Samsung.com are:

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 2556GB – £1,749
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB – £1,849
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 1TB – £2,049

Sky Mobile also offers double data

As well as double the storage, Sky Mobile is also offering double the data on its higher-end Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 plans.

That means you'll get 24GB of data for just £12, or 100GB for £20.

Sky is offering the phone from £59 per month plus £36 upfront, with double the data meaning you get 24GB instead of 12GB, or 100GB instead of 50GB.

Sky splits its data and handset fees, so you can get the phone for £59 per month on a 24-month contract, paying just £36 upfront. Then you add the data plans. So, for £71 per month you can have the Fold 5 plus 24GB of data.

It too is offering the double storage deal - 256GB to 512GB if you pre-order by the end of play on 10 August.

O2 gives you the opportunity to "save big"

O2's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal also includes the storage update – from 256GB to 512GB – but includes money off longer-term plans.

O2 is offering big discounts if you take a longer-term price plan - such as a 36-month contract with 30GB or 150GB of data. You also get the double storage deal too.

The phone is available from £66.75 per month for the 512GB model and 1GB of data, but you can save much more if you take a 36-month contract and more data.

For example, you can save up to £288 when you take a 30GB or 150GB plan. The plan offers are available until 30 August 2023, but you need to pre-order before the end-of-play on 10 August to get double the storage.

Vodafone plans start at £55 per month

As with the other networks, Vodafone is offering double the storage during the pre-order phase. That means you can again get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB.

You can get yourself up to £744 off if you trade-in an old device at Vodafone. You also get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB version until the pre-order date is over.

Its plans start at £55 per month too with just a £59 upfront fee for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 itself. That particular tier lasts for just 24-months (36-months for the handset repayments) and gives you 8GB of data.

A trade-in offer can even save you up to a further £744 – up to £456 depending on the device and an extra £288 in money off your monthly bills. 

More deals

We'll be adding to the pre-order deals as they appear. Remember though, you need to pre-order before midnight 10 August 2023 to ensure you get the double storage or other offers.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will ship from 11 August 2023.

