Best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases: get great, stylish protection for your phone

Earlier this week, the Galaxy Unpacked event launched the new Samsung Galaxy S22 phone range and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablet collection.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra are officially available to pre-order, with many Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-order deals promising low contract prices and no upfront costs.

While you wait for your new phone to arrive, it’s a good time to look for a phone case to protect your new device and look stylish at the same time.

Samsung Galaxy S22 phone cases are now available to pre-order from a range of top retailers. To help you find the best case, we’ve narrowed down the greatest phone case manufacturers and the best Samsung Galaxy S22 phone cases available today.

Where to find the best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases

What’s the best design for an Samsung Galaxy S22 case?

(Image credit: Samsung)

With so many phone case options on the market, it can be difficult to decide what you want. Ultimately, it depends on how you’re planning to use your phone and if you’re prone to dropping it which will determine your case of choice

If your phone is regularly out on display or you’re a little bit butterfingered, look for a case that has drop protection and shock absorption. Combining a screen protector with a case gives you extra protection and covers your phone from all sides.

Wallet cases are extremely popular, especially if you like to have all your things in one place, like your phone, cards and other essentials. If you prefer to keep your phone in your pocket, investing in a case with added grips on the side will prevent any accidental dropping.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is available in multiple colours so if you’ve picked green, pink gold, cream, sky blue or violet, choose a clear phone case to show off the phone.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases available today

(Image credit: Zagg)

Gear4 Denali Maximum impact protection Reasons to buy + 16ft of drop protection + Ultra slim design + Wireless charging & 5G compatible Reasons to avoid - More expensive than other cases

Starting off strong with the Gear4 Denali phone case. The Denali is made with D30 pliable and flexible material which offers the world’s most advanced impact protection. It provides 16ft of drop protection which hardens on impact and eliminates shock.

Alongside protecting your device, the Denali is ultra slim and lightweight so you can easily pop it into your bag or pocket. It’s also 5G and wireless charging compatible, plus it contains an antimicrobial agent so you don’t have to worry about germs. The Denali is trusted by the military and sports professionals, so you know you’re getting a superior case.

(Image credit: Snakehive)

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Classic handstitched leather folio Reasons to buy + Multifunctional with extra storage + Top grain nubuck leather + Snug cushioning for ports & buttons Reasons to avoid - Not as shock absorbent as other materials

If you’re more of a wallet case fan, we recommend the Vintage Leather Wallet from Snakehive. This case is one of the most stylish options on the market and is made from hand stitched top grain nubuck leather. It’s practical and expertly designed to keep your phone safe while storing your cards and cash at the same time.

The Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet is available in multiple colours and can be flipped on its side and used as a stand, ideal for video calls or YouTube watching. It also offers great protection and the magnetic strap is super secure.

(Image credit: Mous)

Mous Limitless 3.0 Durable sleek slim design Reasons to buy + Innovative AiroShock technology + Serious impact protection + Magnetic mounting Reasons to avoid - Pricier than other cases

The Mous Limitless 3.0 phone case uses AiroShock technology for serious impact protection without too much bulk. It has a slim and sleek design, available in multiple back panels, including bamboo, walnut (pictured) and speckled fabric.

Its magnetic AutoAlignPlus technology means it can connect easily to magnetic accessories and allows for magnetic mounting. The Mous Limitless 3.0 for Samsung Galaxy S22 has great functionality and comes with a lifetime warranty.

(Image credit: Mobile Fun)

Olixar ArmourDillo Impressive grips and impact design Reasons to buy + Two layered case + Textured grips for comfort and support + Portable flip out stand Reasons to avoid - Not the prettiest design TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

The Olixar ArmourDillo case is a multifunctional protective case that not only protects your phone from bumps and scratches but is also extremely affordable. At just £9.99, the ArmourDillo is made from TPU polymer on the inside and impact-resistant material on the outside.

The outside of the case has intricate grips and grooves so it’s easy and comfortable to hold on to and takes different amounts of impact in specific places to truly protect your phone. It also comes with a viewing stand built-in and the exoskeleton properly protects the corners and sides of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Protective Standing Cover Samsung's own multifunctional cover Reasons to buy + Drop tested + Silicone grooves and pattern + Kickstand for wide angle viewing Reasons to avoid - You'll need to pre-order the phone and the case separately so two transcations

Samsung have designed their own covers and accessories which are sold separately to the Samsung Galaxy S22 line. These include leather and silicone materials, standing hinges, fabric straps and smart LED display cases.

The Samsung Protective Standing Cover has been drop tested in order to keep your phone safe and protected. Available in white, navy and fresh lavender, the case features long grooves for extra design and shock absorption. The kickstand can prop your phone up at 45 or 60 degrees for great viewing or can detach completely.

(Image credit: Mobile Fun)

Ringke Fusion X Tough Military grade protective case Reasons to buy + Hybrid 2-part phone case + Advanced side grips + Simple slip on design Reasons to avoid - Bulkier than other cases

The Ringke Fusion X Tough case has military grade drop protection and is made of a 2-part hybrid design. It combines TPU bumper with Polycarbonate backing to give you the best protection possible. The advanced grips on the sides means you can hold it easier and it’s less likely to slip out of your hands when you take it out of bags or pockets.

The Fusion X Tough has a really unique design which is tough, striking and available in black or camo print. The back is crystal clear so you can see the colour of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the case slips on and off very easily if you like to switch up your cases.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Spigen Liquid Air Case Air Cushion technology for all round protection Reasons to buy + Air Cushion protection + Inner and outer patterns for shock absorption + Raised bezels Reasons to avoid - No colour options: only black or clear

The Spigen Liquid Air Case is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S22 and made from TPU and Air Cushion technology. Both the inside and outside of the case have detailed patterns and engraving to help with shock absorption. The outside also has raised bezels which protects your camera and screen when you lie it on flat surfaces.

The Air Cushion technology means it cups and sticks to the corners of the Samsung Galaxy S22 tightly and easily to prevent any scrapes or scratches. The Spigen store on Amazon have a wide range of Samsung Galaxy S22 cases, depending on your style and protection level.