These Lego sets are wasted on kids and there's up to 40% off for Prime Day

Lego has firmly established itself as a manufacturer of toys for all ages over the years - with sets directly aimed at collectors and adults, as well as the usual fare for children. And, this Amazon Prime Day there are a number of its most desirable builds available with some great discounts.

Most come with an 18+ rating - not because there's something inappropriate about them, but that the build is complex and the end result something to display rather than play with.

Here are our favourite picks from the Lego deals best suited to the older fan.

Lego Batman Batmobile Tumbler: was £229.99 , now £163.29 at Amazon

This 18+ Lego set creates a replica Batmobile Tumbler from The Dark Knight trilogy of movies. It comes with Christian Bale's Batman and Heath Ledger's Joker as minifigures, and there are 2,049 pieces in the box.

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet: was £59.99 , now £49.98 at Amazon

One of our favourite Lego sets, the Darth Vader helmet is one of the best builds in the range. You get 834 pieces and it looks great when finished and sat on a shelf or desk.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet: was £59.99 , now £36.89 at Amazon

Another in the display collection, this replica of Mando's helmet is arguably the most topical. It comes with 584 pieces and a name plate.

Lego Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck: was £79.99 , now £56.89 at Amazon

Another of our own particular favourites, this 1,222 piece build is of a Tallneck from the Horizon Forbidden West game for PlayStation consoles and PC. It even comes with an Aloy minifigure.

Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser: was £229.99 , now £166.49 at Amazon

A relatively recent addition to the Lego sets lineup, this Bowser model is made up of an impressive 2,807 bricks. It also comes with a hidden POW block that interacts with Lego's Super Mario gaming sets.

Lego Star Wars BD-1: was £89.99 , now £57.99 at Amazon

Not quite an adult set as such, this builds a replica of BD-1, Cal Kestis' droid from Star Wars Fallen Order and Survivor game series. It's a great set for display, therefore.

Lego Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama: was £79.99 , now £56.89 at Amazon

Although this looks like a play set, it's actually a diorama that's designed to look nice on a bookshelf. It comes with 1,000 pieces, including minifigures of Luke, Yoda and R2-D2.

These are our immediate favourites - we own some of these Lego sets already - but there are plenty of other Lego Prime Day deals available.

You could also treat your kids to something from the Harry Potter range, for example, or check out the non-collectible version of the Lego Millenium Falcon, which is still amazing in its own right.

Either way, we're sure you'll get as much joy in building and displaying these Lego sets as we do. Especially when you're saving a few pennies.

Remember, you need to be a Prime member to get the best prices, but can sign up for a 30-day trial if you don't subscribe already.