Lego Star Wars R2-D2 collector's edition available at its lowest price since Black Friday

There have been some amazing deals on Lego Star Wars sets since the May 4th celebrations started, with the Millennium Falcon Collector Series set still available with £150 off.

Now we've found a great discount on another of our favourite Star Wars builds – the adult version of the Lego Star Wars R2-D2 set.

The collectible variant comprises 2,314 pieces and makes a replica of everyone's favourite droid that stands 13-inches tall. It even contains Luke's lightsaber and has a hatch that opens on the front.

Normally you'd have to pay £209.99 for this set, but Zavvi is currently stocking it for £189.99.

In addition, the retailer is running a "spin to win" promotion until 31 May 2024 that could earn you up to 25% off your basket (up to a total of £100). You just need to enter your email address and head to a dedicated page.

If successful, you get the discount applied to the already reduced price – so you can get the set for as low as £142.49. So that's almost 33% off the original cost.

Lego Star Wars R2-D2 - #75308: was £209.99, now £189.99 at Zavvi

Not only do you get £20 off the collectible Lego Star Wars R2-D2 set at Zavvi, you can currently enter the "spin to win" promotion and potentially get a further 25% off. Check prices: Lego £209.99

If that set is still beyond your budget, even with the discounts, Smyths Toys has a great deal on the standard Lego Star Wars R2-D2 set.

Slightly smaller and less bricks (1,050 this time), the set is still huge fun to build and comes with a free Darth Malak minifigure (from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic).

It'll normally set you back £89.99, but you can get it now for just £74.99.

Lego Star Wars R2-D2 – #75379: was £89.99, now £74.99 at Smyths Toys

This set can be built from ages 10 and up, so is more a family build than the collectible R2-D2. However, it still has great detail and a collector's plaque. Check prices: Lego £89.99

There are still plenty of other Lego Star Wars deals available at present. You can see some more below.