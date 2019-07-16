Amazon Prime Day Garmin running watch deals: their race must end soon

As the stopwatch ticks towards the conclusion of Amazon Prime Day at 11:59pm today, July 16, there's still time to get some of the best Garmin running watch deals you'll see this side of Black Friday. The all-conquering Forerunner range of Garmin running watches gets some substantial price cuts at the entry- and mid-to-upper price points and there's also big money off the more premium Fenix 5 line, as well as on Garmin Approach golf watches.

• Garmin Fenix 5 £289.99 was £399.99 – £110 or 28% off

• Garmin Fenix 5 Plus £379.99 was £495.99 – £116 or 23% off

• Garmin Forerunner 235 £129.99 was £172.95 – £42.96 or 25% off

• Garmin Approach S10 £94.99 was £125.76 – £30.77 or 24% off

There are deals on some of the Garmin Vivo fitness band line too, but we're not so keen on them – have a look at these Best Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals if you want a fitness and activity tracker rather than a running watch.

Garmin Fenix 5 £289.99 | Was £399.99 | £110 off at Amazon

This is built to track your heart-rate, runs, cycle rides and hikes by day yet can also be worn to the office by… night? Okay, also by day. It's a Garmin running watch built to be worn with a suit as well as Lycra and this is the lowest price it has ever been, we are fairly sure.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus £379.99 | Was £495.99 | £116 off at Amazon

…And this is much the same product but with improved outdoor nav, NFC for contactless payments – although, like Fitbit's system, Garmin Pay is not very widely supported as yet – and a music player, so you can run or hike without your phone. Not that we'd recommend the latter, having seen 127 Hours.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 235 £129.99 | Was £172.95 | £42.96 off at Amazon

For many years the world's favourite running watch, this is now being replaced by the Forerunner 245. That is better, sure, but is not a huge step up from this and at £130 it's more than £100 cheaper than when it first hit the tracks. Well worth it.View Deal

Garmin Approach S10 £94.99 | Was £125.76 | £30.77 off at Amazon

Fore! Check your distance to the pin (and front, back and middle of the green and hazards and doglegs) at more than 41,000 golf courses around the world, with 'ultra-sensitive GPS'. You can also keep score, and more, with this basic but excellent Garmin golf watch. The sale price makes it one of the few things about golf that could be described as 'affordable'View Deal

That is not the end of the Garmin deals

No my friends, the deals never end. Here are your other options today (sale ends at midnight).

Garmin Forerunner 35 Basic GPS running watch, usually cheap, now cheap AF. Includes wrist heart-rate tracking

£79.99, was £112.95 save 29%

Garmin Forerunner 735XT Advanced GPS Multisport watch for triathletes, gym goers and more besides…

£159.99, was £209.95 save 24%

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch/fitness band hybrid with wrist heart rate – a solid Fitbit rival with some more 'pro' features but a less friendly app.

£129.99, was £159.99 save 19%

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music As above but with music player built in. Obvs.

£149.99, was £198.50 save 24%

Garmin Vivomove HR Another of Garmin's smartwatch/band hybrid Fitbit rival things

£114.99, was £148.99 save 23%

