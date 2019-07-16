Amazon Prime Day Garmin running watch deals: their race must end soon

As the stopwatch ticks towards the conclusion of Amazon Prime Day at 11:59pm today, July 16, there's still time to get some of the best Garmin running watch deals you'll see this side of Black Friday. The all-conquering Forerunner range of Garmin running watches gets some substantial price cuts at the entry- and mid-to-upper price points and there's also big money off the more premium Fenix 5 line, as well as on Garmin Approach golf watches.
• Garmin Fenix 5 £289.99 was £399.99 – £110 or 28% off
• Garmin Fenix 5 Plus £379.99 was £495.99 – £116 or 23% off
• Garmin Forerunner 235 £129.99 was £172.95 – £42.96 or 25% off
• Garmin Approach S10 £94.99 was £125.76 – £30.77 or 24% off
There are deals on some of the Garmin Vivo fitness band line too, but we're not so keen on them – have a look at these Best Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals if you want a fitness and activity tracker rather than a running watch.
Garmin Fenix 5 £289.99 | Was £399.99 | £110 off at Amazon
This is built to track your heart-rate, runs, cycle rides and hikes by day yet can also be worn to the office by… night? Okay, also by day. It's a Garmin running watch built to be worn with a suit as well as Lycra and this is the lowest price it has ever been, we are fairly sure.View Deal
Garmin Fenix 5 Plus £379.99 | Was £495.99 | £116 off at Amazon
…And this is much the same product but with improved outdoor nav, NFC for contactless payments – although, like Fitbit's system, Garmin Pay is not very widely supported as yet – and a music player, so you can run or hike without your phone. Not that we'd recommend the latter, having seen 127 Hours.View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 235 £129.99 | Was £172.95 | £42.96 off at Amazon
For many years the world's favourite running watch, this is now being replaced by the Forerunner 245. That is better, sure, but is not a huge step up from this and at £130 it's more than £100 cheaper than when it first hit the tracks. Well worth it.View Deal
Garmin Approach S10 £94.99 | Was £125.76 | £30.77 off at Amazon
Fore! Check your distance to the pin (and front, back and middle of the green and hazards and doglegs) at more than 41,000 golf courses around the world, with 'ultra-sensitive GPS'. You can also keep score, and more, with this basic but excellent Garmin golf watch. The sale price makes it one of the few things about golf that could be described as 'affordable'View Deal
That is not the end of the Garmin deals
No my friends, the deals never end. Here are your other options today (sale ends at midnight).
Garmin Forerunner 35 Basic GPS running watch, usually cheap, now cheap AF. Includes wrist heart-rate tracking
£79.99, was £112.95 save 29%
Garmin Forerunner 735XT Advanced GPS Multisport watch for triathletes, gym goers and more besides…
£159.99, was £209.95 save 24%
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch/fitness band hybrid with wrist heart rate – a solid Fitbit rival with some more 'pro' features but a less friendly app.
£129.99, was £159.99 save 19%
Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music As above but with music player built in. Obvs.
£149.99, was £198.50 save 24%
Garmin Vivomove HR Another of Garmin's smartwatch/band hybrid Fitbit rival things
£114.99, was £148.99 save 23%
Prime essentials
- Browse today's Amazon deals
- Visit Amazon's UK Prime Day page
- Visit Amazon's US Prime Day page
- Start a free Amazon Prime account (UK)
- Start a free Amazon Prime account (US)
Yes. we have some more sales for you
- Browse John Lewis sale TV deals
- Currys Black Tag Summer Event – live now
- eBay UK 15 Days of Deals – live now to July 30
- Very’s Very Big Deals sale – live now
- Lovehoney UK 50% off sale – live now
- Goldsmiths sale – live now
- John Lewis clearance sale – live now
- Le Creuset summer sale – live now
- Go Outdoors sale – live now
- Made.com sale – flash sales live
- AllSaints sale – live now
- Nike sale – live now
- Schuh sale – live now
- Office sale – live now
- Dr Martens sale – live now
- Walmart July sale – July 14 to July 17
- eBay US Crash Sale – July 15
- eBay US July Deals – live now until July 20
- Dell Black Friday in July – live now until July 12
- Newegg FantasTech sale – live now until July 18
- Target Deal Days – July 15 and 16
- Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – July 19 to August 4
- Lovehoney US 50% off sale – live now