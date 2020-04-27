The best Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa Lite deals: cheapest Fitbit offers in UK and US will save you ££/$$

Are you after the best Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Versa Lite deals? You came to the right place! We have the best Fitbit deals here on T3 and we are particularly keen on checking the best Fitbit Versa 2 deals and cheap Fitbit Versa Lite offers almost on a daily basis so we can bring you the hottest Fitbit fitness watch deals on the internet as soon as they come up.

In the UK, Amazon offers the Fitbit Versa 2 for the lowest price and quite surprisingly, the retail giant has sold all its Fitbit Versa Lite stock seemingly. To get one of those, you will have to visit BT.

UK 🇬🇧

• Buy Fitbit Versa 2 in Stone/Mist Grey at Amazon UK for £168.99, was £199.99, that's £31 off

• Buy the Fitbit Versa Lite in Lilac/Aluminium at BT for £129, was £149.99, save £20.99

In the US, we couldn't find any excellent Fitbit Versa 2 deals right now but you can get a Fitbit Versa Lite at Kohl's for an amazing $99.

USA 🇺🇸

• Buy Fitbit Versa Lite in Mulberry for $99.99 at Kohl's, RRP $159.95, you save $60

Fitbit Charge 4 – coming this month

Prefer a fitness tracker instead of a watch? Check out this…

Best Fitbit Charge 3 deals

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatch, Stone/Mist Grey | Sale Price £168.99 | Was £199.99 | You save £31 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 comes with built-in voice assistant, 24/7 heart rate tracking, smart notifications, over four days of battery life and even integrated memory for music. One of the most popular fitness trackers ever, the Versa 2 is an update to, rather than a revolution from, the original Versa, yet it offers plenty of functionality to justify the price.View Deal

Fitbit Versa Lite fitness smartwatch, Lilac/Aluminium | Sale Price £128 | Was £149.99 | You save £20.99 at BT

Charges from 0-100% in two hours, the Fitbit Versa Lite tracks steps, distance, floors and active minutes as well. As expected from a decent fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa Lite monitors heart rate and calories burned 24/7. The beautiful 300 x 300 pixel screen is also touch screen enabled and the battery lasts for up to four days with typical usage.View Deal

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 2 or Versa Lite fitness tracker

The Fitbit Versa Lite is one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market and for a good reason. Fitbit has been one of the pioneering companies bringing fitness tracking to the masses and the Fitbit Versa Lite has been its most popular model from until very recently, when the voice assistant powered Fitbit Versa 2 had been released.

With the Fitbit Versa Lite, you can accurately monitor your daily activities, including steps taken and calories burned, but also your heart rate and sleep stages, too. The heart-rate tracking struggles a little when you really exert yourself and get sweaty, but it does a good job overall and is certainly much better than on older Fitbit models.

Fitbit Versa 2 is remarkably similar to the Versa but has subtly but noticeably better styling, slightly better battery life and an always-on screen – a long overdue addition that is especially useful when working out. The main improvement is the inclusion of the Alexa voice assistant. Here, she responds to your orders and queries in text form only. Speaking to your wrist in order to turn on your lights is the future that was promised to us in 70s sci-fi films.

