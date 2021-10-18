From Black Friday drills deals to electric screwdriver sales, here's why Black Friday is the best time to get tooled up

The best Black Friday tools deals we expect to see for DIY fans in 2021

Black Friday best tools deals
(Image credit: Ryobi)
Duncan Bell

By Last updated

Arguably one of the more surprising things people search for among the best Black Friday deals, is tools – in particular, drills. We will be bringing you all the best tool deals on Black Friday but for now, here's a short guide to what we expect to see and where.

In the UK, the best cordless drills always number among the biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sellers of all at Amazon, B&Q and elsewhere. The biggest winner is usually Bosch, which always has at least one of its drills on sale at Amazon at a big discount. However, you can also expect to see deals on drills, electric screwdrivers and, indeed, every other tool under the sun, from Ryobi, DeWalt, Black and Decker… All the big tool brands that service the DIY market.

Amazon Black Friday tool deals
No, Amazon is not a DIY shop but it does sell an awful lot of tools. In particular, look out for Amazon's big, annual Bosch drill discount. This always ends up being a massive seller in the UK. Amazon also has everything from socket sets to angle grinders to work benches and goggles. There are deals galore to be had all year around, but Black Friday is probably the biggest tool-buying day of the year. View Deal

B&Q Black Friday tool deals
B&Q is a proper DIY store, although whether this means it is better placed to do tools deals on Black Friday than Amazon is debatable. The brand already has a B&Q Black Friday deals page in place, although there's not a lot going on there as yet. Of course, B&Q is also a great place to pick up deals on general home improvement wares, such as insulation, fittings and stuff for your garden.View Deal

Currys Black Friday tool deals
Currys is another shop that sells probably way more power tools than you would expect. As Currys goes discount-crazy every Black Friday, you may find you can snap up a cordless drill or leaf blower bargain here, come November 26. Brands on sale here include Makita and Bosch. View Deal

AO Black Friday tool deals
Okay, so again you may now be thinking, 'wait, does AO sell tools?' Well the answer is, 'yes it does'. You get the usual service from AO: a wide range of products, available for rapid delivery, at great prices. It's hard to imagine that drills and routers will be a priority for AO on Black Friday but you may be able to snap a deal under the radar.View Deal

TOPICS
Deals
Duncan Bell
Duncan Bell

Duncan has been writing about tech for almost 15 years and fitness ever since he became middle aged and realised he could no longer rely solely on his boyish good looks. He used to be on telly loads, but an unfortunate incident put a stop to that, so he now largely contents himself with telling people, "I used to be on the TV, you know."
Pre-lockdown Duncan was widely regarded as the best-dressed man ever to work for T3 – admittedly not saying much. Post-lockdown he is looking forward to wearing clothes other than shorts and hoodies again very soon, assuming he can still fit into them. He currently writes about cycling, fitness tech that isn’t too heavy, and all things kitchen and home related. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.