From Black Friday drills deals to electric screwdriver sales, here's why Black Friday is the best time to get tooled up

Arguably one of the more surprising things people search for among the best Black Friday deals, is tools – in particular, drills. We will be bringing you all the best tool deals on Black Friday but for now, here's a short guide to what we expect to see and where.

In the UK, the best cordless drills always number among the biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sellers of all at Amazon, B&Q and elsewhere. The biggest winner is usually Bosch, which always has at least one of its drills on sale at Amazon at a big discount. However, you can also expect to see deals on drills, electric screwdrivers and, indeed, every other tool under the sun, from Ryobi, DeWalt, Black and Decker… All the big tool brands that service the DIY market.

Amazon Black Friday tool deals

No, Amazon is not a DIY shop but it does sell an awful lot of tools. In particular, look out for Amazon's big, annual Bosch drill discount. This always ends up being a massive seller in the UK. Amazon also has everything from socket sets to angle grinders to work benches and goggles. There are deals galore to be had all year around, but Black Friday is probably the biggest tool-buying day of the year.

B&Q Black Friday tool deals

B&Q is a proper DIY store, although whether this means it is better placed to do tools deals on Black Friday than Amazon is debatable. The brand already has a B&Q Black Friday deals page in place, although there's not a lot going on there as yet. Of course, B&Q is also a great place to pick up deals on general home improvement wares, such as insulation, fittings and stuff for your garden.

Currys Black Friday tool deals

Currys is another shop that sells probably way more power tools than you would expect. As Currys goes discount-crazy every Black Friday, you may find you can snap up a cordless drill or leaf blower bargain here, come November 26. Brands on sale here include Makita and Bosch.