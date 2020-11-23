Best Black Friday SIM only deals: EE, Three, Vodafone, Voxi and more

T3 knows everything there is to know about the best SIM only deals, as we spend each and every week of the year digging out the very finest.

SIM only plans are perfect for phone users who are happy with their current handset and want to dramatically increase their monthly data, calls and texts allowance while also bringing down their monthly cost.

And, for anyone who is currently in the market for an upgrade, the good news is that thanks to the Black Friday 2020 sales there are currently a host of truly superb SIM only deals on offer.

These deals are from the UK's very best networks, too, such as EE, Vodafone, Three, Smarty and Voxi – experts in delivering affordable SIM plans that go the distance. There's 5G data on offer, unlimited data, too, and as for monthly prices, things start as low as just £12.

Oh, and there are also no contract SIM only deals, too, giving their user the ultimate walk-away-at-any-time freedom.

Check out the best Black Friday SIM only deals below:

T3's Black Friday SIM only deal top pick Smarty SIM only | One month rolling plan | Cancel anytime | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15/month

We just can't recommend this SIM only deal higher here at T3. We love unlimited everything SIMO deals, and promote them regularly, but we've never seen one as good as this. You get unlimited data, calls and texts for just £15 per month, and what's more you get it with no contract attached, just a one month rolling plan, meaning you can cancel at any time. Simply incredible.View Deal

Three SIM only | Unlimited data, texts and calls | £16 p/m | Contract length: 12 months | Available now at Three

Unlimited SIM only plans offer the ultimate in versatility and peace of mind, with you knowing each and every month that your phone usage, no matter what you do, will only cost what your plan costs. It allows you to kiss goodbye to nasty extra network charges - what you see is what you spend. And with this SIM only deal from Three, what you spend is just £16 per month, on a short 12-month contract.View Deal

Vodafone SIM only | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | 12-month plan | £16 per month

Here's a very tidy SIM only deal that can be bagged right now over at Mobiles.co.uk. It delivers a SIM plan with a 12-month contract that offers a whopping 100GB of data to burn each month, along with unlimited calls and texts. The monthly fee is a very affordable £16, which is then reduced to just £13.50 with an automatic cashback program.View Deal

Voxi SIM only | 1 month rolling plan | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | Endless Video | £12 per month

Voxi loves its Endless offers, and this 12GB for £12 per month SIM only deal offers Endless Video and Endless Social Media, meaning you can stream endlessly on YouTube and video apps as well as engage on social media platforms without touching your data allowance.

EE SIM only | 24-month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

EE attacks the best SIM only deals on the market really well here with a strong plan for just £20 per month. 100GB data is huge and unlimited calls and texts means no allowance worries. EE is the UK's fastest mobile network, too, meaning rapid speeds are guaranteed.View Deal

To compare these SIM only deals to the rest of the market be sure to take a look at T3's SIMO deals comparison tool below. This not only surfaces the very cheapest SIM only deals, but also lets you filter them by a wide-variety of things, such as contract length, price, data allowance, network coverage, 5G and more.

