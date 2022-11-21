Best Black Friday Air Fryer deals

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Something unexpected has happened to air fryers. They are now so popular that as Black Friday approaches, they're becoming increasingly hard to find in shops. Perhaps it's not so surprising, though. Not only are air fryers energy efficient – an essential feature in a cost of living and energy price crisis – but they do also make very tasty meals, quickly and without the need for large amounts of fat. This has led to a hype wave that's seeing them stripped from the shelves of Amazon, John Lewis, Currys et al. There are deals to be had however. Let us help you navigate this shopping minefield, this Black Friday week.

If you’ve been looking to add an air fryer into your cooking repertoire, our guides to the best Black Friday deals and – obviously – the best air fryers are the best places to look. This Black Friday air fryer deals round up will use a combination of human deals seekers and high-tech bots to ferret out the best deals on the nation's dwindling air fryer stocks.

The Philips Airfryer XXL makes frying food easy, quick and healthy. Voted the best air fryer by T3, this model has plenty of preset modes, so you can grill, roast, bake, air fry and bake a variety of foods. This super-sized model has a great capacity and can even fit and roast a whole chicken!

The TEFAL Actifry Genius XL 2-in1 is a handy appliance that doubles as an air fryer and slow cooker, with the ability to make meals like curries, stews and casseroles. Whatever meal you want to cook, the TEFAL Actifry has you covered, with a built-in stirring paddle and recipe app.

The Wilko 4L AirFryer is an affordable model that’s simple to use and easy to clean. While the cheap price tag might throw you, the Wilko AirFryer has a generous 4 litre capacity, dials to control heat and time settings, and light indicators. With 1400 watts of power, you’re getting a powerful model at a great price.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is a time saving model, with plenty of capacity and twin compartments so you can cook two things at once. Featuring programmable options, like one touch meals, this air fryer packs plenty of heat and power.

The Instant Vortex Air Fryer creates healthy versions of your favourite food, with 95% less oil and fat. With 4 pre-set programmes in 1 appliance, you can air fry, bake, roast and reheat different foods, including meat, vegetables, chips and cake. The design is super simple so you can easily control and customise it with one-touch settings.

This 11-in-1 multi cooker from Instant Pot can slow cook, roast, pressure cook and air fry all in one device. The big bonus here is when you take off the pressure cooker lid and put the heating element one on, it becomes an air fryer.

The Breville Halo Rotisserie Air Fryer has a 10-litre capacity, glass door and shelves so it acts as a really small fan oven. Cooking functions include air frying, baking, roasting and dehydrating. With 'rotisserie' in the title, it's unsurprising that this air fryer comes with a spit for chickens and a rotating drum for chips and fries.

Why you should buy an air fryer

Air fryers, despite their name, are basically compact and energy efficient ovens that blast food to delicious crispness by using a high-powered fan to blast foods with hot air, in a compact cooking space. As a result, an air fryer can act as your oven and grill for roasting, baking and reheating leftovers, as well as various other functions on the more high-end models. What they can't do is really 'fry' food, which makes their name slightly odd. Ignore that though: air fryers are great.

Top air fryer brands include Tower, Cosori, Philips, Ninja, TEFAL, Instant Pot and Sage. The hype around Ninja air fryers in particular is rampant right now, and deservedly so. If we track down any further deals on these brands we'll let you know. We'll also do our best to appraise the merits of air fryers made by brands who we have never heard of, such as Yenssong, Dihl and MisterChef. Where does Amazon find these brands?