Best Black Friday Air Fryer deals

Something unexpected has happened to air fryers. They are now so popular that as Black Friday approaches, they're becoming increasingly hard to find in shops. Perhaps it's not so surprising, though. Not only are air fryers energy efficient – an essential feature in a cost of living and energy price crisis – but they do also make very tasty meals, quickly and without the need for large amounts of fat. This has led to a hype wave that's seeing them stripped from the shelves of Amazon, John Lewis, Currys et al. There are deals to be had however. Let us help you navigate this shopping minefield, this Black Friday week.
If you’ve been looking to add an air fryer into your cooking repertoire, our guides to the best Black Friday deals and – obviously – the best air fryers are the best places to look. This Black Friday air fryer deals round up will use a combination of human deals seekers and high-tech bots to ferret out the best deals on the nation's dwindling air fryer stocks.
- Buy Philips Essential Airfryer XL for £159 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (20% off, was £200)
- Shop all Amazon air fryer deals (opens in new tab)
- Buy Tefal Easyfry Compact Air Fryer for £60 at Currys (opens in new tab) (save £30)
- Shop all Currys air fryer deals (opens in new tab)
- Buy Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer for £160 at John Lewis (save £40) (opens in new tab)
- Shop all John Lewis air fryer deals (opens in new tab)
Philips Airfryer XXL
The Philips Airfryer XXL makes frying food easy, quick and healthy. Voted the best air fryer by T3, this model has plenty of preset modes, so you can grill, roast, bake, air fry and bake a variety of foods. This super-sized model has a great capacity and can even fit and roast a whole chicken!
TEFAL YV970840 Actifry Genius XL 2in1
The TEFAL Actifry Genius XL 2-in1 is a handy appliance that doubles as an air fryer and slow cooker, with the ability to make meals like curries, stews and casseroles. Whatever meal you want to cook, the TEFAL Actifry has you covered, with a built-in stirring paddle and recipe app.
Wilko 4L AirFryer
The Wilko 4L AirFryer is an affordable model that’s simple to use and easy to clean. While the cheap price tag might throw you, the Wilko AirFryer has a generous 4 litre capacity, dials to control heat and time settings, and light indicators. With 1400 watts of power, you’re getting a powerful model at a great price.
NINJA Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK
The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is a time saving model, with plenty of capacity and twin compartments so you can cook two things at once. Featuring programmable options, like one touch meals, this air fryer packs plenty of heat and power.
Instant Vortex Air Fryer
The Instant Vortex Air Fryer creates healthy versions of your favourite food, with 95% less oil and fat. With 4 pre-set programmes in 1 appliance, you can air fry, bake, roast and reheat different foods, including meat, vegetables, chips and cake. The design is super simple so you can easily control and customise it with one-touch settings.
Breville Halo Rotisserie Air Fryer
The Breville Halo Rotisserie Air Fryer has a 10-litre capacity, glass door and shelves so it acts as a really small fan oven. Cooking functions include air frying, baking, roasting and dehydrating. With 'rotisserie' in the title, it's unsurprising that this air fryer comes with a spit for chickens and a rotating drum for chips and fries.
Why you should buy an air fryer
Air fryers, despite their name, are basically compact and energy efficient ovens that blast food to delicious crispness by using a high-powered fan to blast foods with hot air, in a compact cooking space. As a result, an air fryer can act as your oven and grill for roasting, baking and reheating leftovers, as well as various other functions on the more high-end models. What they can't do is really 'fry' food, which makes their name slightly odd. Ignore that though: air fryers are great.
Top air fryer brands include Tower, Cosori, Philips, Ninja, TEFAL, Instant Pot and Sage. The hype around Ninja air fryers in particular is rampant right now, and deservedly so. If we track down any further deals on these brands we'll let you know. We'll also do our best to appraise the merits of air fryers made by brands who we have never heard of, such as Yenssong, Dihl and MisterChef. Where does Amazon find these brands?