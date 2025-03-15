Expert reveals how often you should really clean your air fryer – and what happens in you don't

Keeping your air fryer clean is a bit like brushing your teeth. Stay on top of it, and things run smoothly. Skip it, and you're in for some unpleasant surprises.

According to Plumbworld’s kitchen experts, the best air fryers need a quick clean after every use and a deeper scrub at least once a month. Ignoring this invites grease, burnt-on residue, and food particles to build up, which can mess with flavour, hurt performance, and even become a fire risk.

To help you out, below you'll find a week-by-week breakdown of what happens when you don’t clean your air fryer, and why leaving it too long could shorten its lifespan.

Why should you clean your air fryer after each use?

Even after one go, tiny food bits and grease coat the basket, tray and heating element. If you've cooked anything crumbly or greasy, those splatters are already settling into nooks and crannies.

To stay ahead of the mess, wash the basket and tray with warm, soapy water, and finish by wiping down the interior with a damp cloth.

What happens if you skip a week?

After a week of neglect, things get grim. Sticky grease starts coating the basket and tray, a stale smell lingers from past meals, and your food may start cooking unevenly as burnt residue blocks airflow. Leftover crumbs and oil can even burn, giving your food a bitter, smoky taste.

At this stage, a deep clean is needed. Soak the basket, tray and crisper plate in warm, soapy water, and scrub them with a non-abrasive sponge to cut through the grease. Let each component fully air dry before popping them back into place.

What happens if you ignore it for a month?

Now things are serious. After a month without cleaning, your air fryer’s performance takes a big hit. Air circulation drops, leaving your food soggy or unevenly cooked, and you may notice a constant smoke or burning smell. Grease stains also become stubborn and tough to remove.

If left too long, this buildup can permanently damage your air fryer. Some models may even overheat or pose a fire risk.

To rescue your neglected air fryer, fully disassemble all removable parts and soak them in a degreaser. Use a toothbrush and vinegar solution to gently clean inside the machine.

Make sure you dry everything thoroughly before putting it back together to prevent rust or electrical issues.

The bottom line is that little cleaning after each use saves you from a serious scrubbing session later, and keeps your air fryer running like a champ. Check out our in-depth guide on how to clean your air fryer for more tips and tricks.