The best Apple Watch Series 3 deals for May 2020

The Apple Watch Series 3 may have launched back in the autumn of 2017, but it's still being sold by Apple in 2020, alongside the newest Series 5.

It's had a few pice cuts since 2017, but keeping it on sale today shows just what a great smartwatch the Watch Series 3 was, and still is.

All models of Watch Series 3 come with integrated GPS, and there's also the option to buy it with LTE. That way, the watch can use an electronic SIM card, giving it is own 4G data connection.

This means you can make and receive calls without your iPhone nearby, but it also means you can stream music while out for a run, with your iPhone left at home.

Integrated NFC means the Watch Series 3 can manage contactless payments in shops and on public transport - again, without an iPhone nearby - and the S3 processor means a 70% performance upgrade over the Series 2.

The Series 3 is available in two sizes, with case widths of 38mm and 42mm, making it suitable for all wrist sizes. Water resistance in up to 50 metres, so you can swim with it, and battery life is up to 18 hours.

There's a heart rate sensor on the back for taking measurements throughout the day (or constantly while exercising), and Apple's Health app for tracking a range of different indoor and outdoor exercises. All data is automatically sent to your iPhone for further analysis.

The Watch Series 3 is available with an aluminium case in silver or space grey with matching white or black Sport bands, which are interchangeable with a wide range sold by Apple and third-parties. Finally, There's the Nike edition, which comes with a different band and exclusive digital watch faces.

