Bern's Macon 2.0 H20 is a skater-styled helmet built specifically for this summer's watersports

Helmet brand Bern's Macon 2.0 H2O Watersport helmet is now available to buy in the UK. The design is based on the original Macon H20, and features the same cool skater styling, but with a few significant upgrades that make it a top choice for this summer's water-based activities.

The pandemic has seen a huge boom in the UK for watersports such as stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking and wakeboarding, and as the summer finally arrives, we're only expecting demand to go up.

Before you hit the water, you'll need to make sure you've got the right kit. It's not just about arming yourself with one of the best paddle boards for beginners or the best beginner surfboards, you also want to make sure you're safe on the waves. To that end, a helmet is a pretty good idea – especially if you're attempting one of the gnarlier pursuits.

(Image credit: Bern)

The Macon 2.0 H2O is designed with lower impact activities such as wakeboarding, kiting and kayaking in mind. Beneath the ABS shell is a soft EPP foam, fused to closed cell EVA and faced with a soft-touch neoprene fabric, to keep you comfortably protected. A removable elastic system to ensure a snug, secure fit.

For the 2.0, Macon has added removable ear protection, to keep your ear drums safe and also protect your head from lower side abrasion. It's much lighter than the OG Macon H20, weighing in at just 306g, and there are 12 vents to promote airflow and stop your head getting all gross and sweaty, and to let any water drain out.

Just as with the best cycling helmets, popping one of these lids on can help reduce the risk of injury to the head and brain by almost 70% if you do end up colliding with something, or someone.

The Macon 2.0 H20 has an RRP of £59.99 and is available in small, medium and large sizes. Choose from nine different colourways, including some contrasts and gradient versions that we're rather taken with.