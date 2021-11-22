Beats wireless headphones price cut in half in the Amazon Black Friday sale

Get the Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Solo Pro and Beats Studio3 Wireless for half price in the Amazon Black Friday sale

Beats wireless headphones Amazon Black sales
(Image credit: Beats by Dre)
T3 knows a thing or two about the best Beats headphones, and we rate them highly, with sets appearing in our best noise cancelling headphones guide among others.

And now three of the finest Beats wireless headphones on the market today have had their prices cut in half in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

This means that discounts stretch up to a huge £150 right now, making these offers among the very best Black Friday deals we've seen this year.

The sets discounted are really well reviewed, too, with the Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Solo Pro and Beats Studio3 Wireless on offer.

The full details of the Beats wireless headphones deals can be viewed below:

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: was £179.95, now £94.99 at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: was £179.95, now £94.99 at Amazon
The fantastic Beats Solo3 fall to under £95 here thanks to a 47% price cut in the Amazon Black Friday sale. This headset comes loaded with Apple's W1 headphone chip, making them sync perfectly with any iPhone, and boast a super long-lasting 40-hour battery life.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones: was £269.95, now £129 at Amazon

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones: was £269.95, now £129 at Amazon
The gorgeous Beats Solo Pro get a better than half price 52% price cut here in the Amazon Black Friday sale, a fact that sees there price fall to £129. These headphones deliver Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology and feature Apple's H1 Headphone Chip for perfect iPhone compatibility and pairing.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones: was £299.95, now £149 at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones: was £299.95, now £149 at Amazon
These studio-grade Beats headphones get a huge £150.95 price cut here, with a straight 50% price cut taking them down from £299.95 to £149. Boasting Real-time Audio calibration, Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling tech, a 22-hour battery life and Apple's W1 chip, this is one incredible, premium audio package.

If you like the idea of a new pair of wireless headphones but want a different brand to Beats by Dre, then be sure to check out T3's best wireless headphones buying guide, which is stuffed full of top-rated sets of cans.

Our number one choice of wireless headphones right now is the Sony WH-1000XM4, which got a maximum score of 5 stars on review. To check the latest prices on the XM4's consult the below pricing chart.

Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

