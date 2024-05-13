Be quick! Top outdoor Garmin watch has almost £200 knocked off asking price

In need of a new watch that’s durable enough to take on your outdoor adventures and is packed full of useful features? You need the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar in your life and, right now, it can be snapped up for almost £200 off the asking price as it’s been reduced from £649.99 to £478 on Amazon .

We appreciate that Garmin watches aren’t cheap, so when there’s a decent deal on, it’s worth taking advantage of. The Garmin Fenix 7X Solar has reigned as the ‘best outdoor watch’ in our Garmin watch guide for quite some time now, thanks to its long battery life (extended by its solar charging face), offline topographic maps, and all the smart features you could want (and more). Oh, and we can't forget the LED built-in flashlight, very cool.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: was £649.99, now £478

Save £171.99 on the Garmin Fenix 7X, a beast of a smartwatch and one of the most popular outdoor watches in recent history. With up to 37 days of battery, a built-in LED flashlight Like previous Fenix models, the Fenix 7X is big, bold, and works well as an outdoor, running and triathlon watch. S