Back to school deals: Currys has MASSIVE savings on Microsoft Surface Book 2

What's that? You're going back to school, college, or university and need a new laptop? Well, well, well. We think we've found the perfect thing: huge – and we mean HUGE – discounts on Microsoft's Surface Book 2 range at Currys right now.

First, to recap: Microsoft has been hammering away at its Surface line of laptop-tablet hybrids for a while now and the results are starting to show, with some of the best Windows machines we've used coming out of Redmond. The model in question today is the Surface Book 2, which also happens to be one of the best computers Microsoft makes.

As we said in our Surface Book 2 review, this really is the real deal: a powerful laptop combined with a capable tablet, running Windows 10 and all that that entails, with oodles of power for whatever your needs may be. Seriously, if you need to do some serious work on your laptop, look no further.

Underpinning the Surface lineup are powerful Intel i5 or i7 CPUs, loads of storage, Windows 10 (as mentioned), and a load of other gadgets and gizmos. The most notable is the touchscreen, which has full support for styluses and can be used alongside the keyboard and trackpad to great effect, especially if you want to be a little more artistic.

In fact, if you're looking to draw or be creative in other ways that need a touchscreen, then this really is the best choice for you. Apple still refuses to fit a touchscreen into its MacBooks (although, of course, the iPad exists), basically ceding the touchscreen-enabled laptop game to Microsoft.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (Platinum) | 13.5-inch | Intel Core i5 | 256GB SSD | Windows 10 Pro | Up 17 hours battery | Was £1,499 | Now £799.97 | Available from Currys

Yeah, you read that right: you're saving a massive £700 on this well-specced Surface Book 2, which will easily have enough power for the majority of people. If you need to write essays or even lightly edit media, look no further.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (Silver) | 13.5-inch | Intel Core i7 | 512GB SSD | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 GPU | Windows 10 Pro | Was £2,499 | Now £1,499.97 | Available from Currys

If you want something a bit more hefty, then Currys is also running a similarly insane deal – a saving of almost £1,000 – on this Surface Book 2, with i7, so much storage, and a really powerful Nvidia GPU. For more intensive tasks, this is the laptop for it.View Deal

So, if you're heading into a new school or university year and want to upgrade your laptop credentials, Currys deals on the Microsoft Surface Book 2 are pretty much unbeatable. It's very rare that you see upwards of £600 off laptops these days, especially not ones as good as these.