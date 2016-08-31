Asus' ZenWatch 3 doesn't look like a smartwatch. It looks like a watch!

Aside from the Apple Watch, the Huawei Watch and maybe the Moto 360 Sport, most first-gen smartwatches have been utter balls.
That's why we're pretty excited to see the ZenWatch 3 from Asus launch at IFA 2016. A smartwatch that actually does look a bit more like a watch.
We're interested to see what it's like in use rather than under show lights so we'll review it just as soon as Asus send us one.
Here are the ZenWatch 3 details:
- It's round
- It's 9.95mm-thick.
- It's got Android Wear (so it works with iOS and Android of course).
- It's got activity tracking (naturally).
- It's powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and can recharge 'incredibly quick[ly]'
- It's made from jewellery-grade 316L stainless steel (82 percent stronger than conventional steel, apparently).
- There are three finishes - Gunmetal, Silver, and Rose Gold
- There are three crown buttons providing quick access to frequently used stuff, including opening the ZenFit activity tracking app and customising the display.
- There's “a choice of luxurious straps to provide sophisticated looks and all-day comfort”. So different straps, then. Thanks. There's actually two different designs – leather or rubber, each available in dark brown or beige.
- The screen is a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 400 x 400 resolution and 287ppi pixel density.
- The scren is covered in extra strong 2.5D CorningGorillaGlass.
- Finally, it's “accented by a narrow, rose-gold bezel for a sophisticated look inspired by the corona of an annular solar eclipse” according to Asus. Righty-ho...