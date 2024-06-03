Asus ProArt range looks set to revolutionise creative pursuits

Quick Summary Asus has just unveiled its new Pro Art laptop range at Computex 2024. Those are packed with Lumina OLED displays and AI-ready chipsets for a truly modern creative experience.

We're live at Computex 2024, checking out some of the best new technology on show right now. As the name probably suggests, there are a wealth of new laptops and computing devices on offer, as top brands from around the world bring their concepts to market.

One such brand is Asus. They launched the new Asus ROG Ally X yesterday, and now they've launched a range of computing products to boot.

One of those launches is the new ProArt range of laptops. Designed for creative users and equally creative applications, the ProArt range looks good and packs in the hardware to make it count, too.

The range includes three devices: the P16, the PX13 and the PZ13. Let's start at the top.

The Asus ProArt P16 is a 16-inch laptop, which is designed for intensive tasks. Previously, a device like that may have been bulky, but that's not the case here. Just 14.9mm thick and weighing a mere 1.85kg, the P16 offers unbelievable power in a footprint you can take on the go.

Inside, you'll find a top spec AMD Ryzen AI 9 processor, making it perfect for AI applications and Copilot+ tasks. That's paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

Next up is the Asus ProArt PX13. Taking the same ethos and shrinking it down into a 13-inch chassis, the PX13 is a convertible laptop with a 360 degree hinge.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Weighing just 1.38kg, the ProArt is perfect for popping in your backpack as you go about your day. You'll find the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor inside, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Add in a 3k Asus Lumina OLED panel, and everything you create is going to look fantastic.

Last, but certainly not least, is the Asus ProArt PZ13. This ultracompact device weighs a feather-worthy 0.85kg, and sits just 9mm thick, making it the perfect companion for your daily life. Don't think that requires compromise inside, though.

The PZ13 still packs in a 3k Lumina OLED panel, for incredible visual performance. You'll also find a Snapdragon processor inside, which is primed to take advantage of the Copilot+ technology.

The PZ13 also features a detachable full-size magnetic keyboard, allowing users to enjoy it as a tablet or as a laptop. You'll also find an SD Card slot and a fantastic 70Wh battery.