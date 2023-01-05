ASUS has launched its most powerful Zenbook yet, and we're excited

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Every year, you can be sure that CES will be a hotspot of exciting new technologies, be that robot dogs, sliding screens or particularly impressive PCs.

As we would have expected, ASUS has unveiled tonnes of exciting new devices at the event in Las Vegas and its new line of Zenbook Pro laptops have really got us talking, with the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602BZ) taking centre stage.

Combining a unique Intel processor with a unique ASUS Supernova System-on-Module (SoM) design, the PC has had a total refresh making it their 'most powerful Zenbook yet'.

Under the hood, you're looking at a super strong 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13905H processor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU, and 32GB of LPDDR5X DRAM alongside a new seriously compact ASUS Supernova SoM.

Thanks to this redesigned packing of the modules, the motherboard core area has been reduced by 38%, allowing for better cooling and more room for the GPU components to deliver top-notch performance and stability.

(Image credit: ASUS)

To add to that, it won't break a sweat executing the most demanding tasks thanks to its liquid metal thermal compound which is able to reduce the temperature by an impressive 7°C. That allows it to achieve a “TDP” or Thermal Design Power number of up to 155W which places this amongst some of the very best laptops in the business.

Creators will swoon at the capabilities of this kit, ASUS claims it has a noticeable impact on video-editing performance and 3D rendering capacity, as well as jaw-droppingly short processing times.

Naturally, any creator laptop needs to have a stunning display as well. The ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED definitely delivers in that area featuring a 16:10 3.2K 120Hz OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen - they don't get much better than this.

Other features to know about are the ASUS Dial on the keyboard which gives precise control at your fingertips in apps like Adobe's Creative Suite, the auto-tilting keyboard that delivers all-day typing comfort to help you get your work done more efficiently, and the number pad which makes for speedy data entry too.

So all in all, the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED looks set to be a really interesting piece of kit and could mark a new era for powerful creator PCs - it has certainly kicked off the new year with a bang.