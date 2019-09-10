Astral Chain Nintendo Switch deal: get the cheapest price with free delivery here

Astral Chain is, to quote T3's write-up in our best Nintendo Switch games guide, "the best PlatinumGames game since Bayonetta" and "one of the best games to grace the Nintendo Switch so far".

As such, this rock solid deal on the new game over at Smyths Toys is definitely something to consider if you're in the market for the physical edition of the game. The title is not only discounted down to £39.99 (which is £10 cheaper than Amazon and the Nintendo Store) but also comes with totally free delivery, too.

Other UK retailers right now such as Argos and ShopTo can match the price here, but not the free delivery, or the fact that you get the physical version of the game, with many retailers pushing the digital code for the same price.

Astral Chain @ Smyths Toys | RRP: £49.99 | Deal Price: £39.99 with FREE delivery | Save £10.00

The awesome new Nintendo Switch exclusive title from PlatinumGames gets a welcome discount down from RRP here at Smyths Toys along with free delivery. This price currently beats GAME, Amazon, Nintendo Store, and Currys, and while Argos matches the price, it doesn't offer free delivery, adding an extra £3.95 to the bill. For the physical edition of the Astral Chain, this is a great price at launch.View Deal

Astral Chain sees you take the role as a member of the elite police task force Neuron, which equipped with an avatar weapon called Legion, which is chained to you, has to combat otherworldly creatures called chimeras who are invading the planet. Check out the video trailer below to get a taste of the action.

Bluntly put, Astral Chain is a must-play game for any Nintendo Switch owner in T3's opinion, and the perfect new game to enjoy with the Nintendo Switch Lite console. For the very cheapest prices on both the original Switch and the new Switch Lite, be sure to check out T3's best Nintendo Switch deals guide.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Lite deals ? $199.96 Preorder Deal ends Fri, Sep 20 $199.96 View $199.99 View $199.99 View Show More Deals

For even more great gaming products, it is definitely worth checking out T3's best gaming headsets, best gaming laptops, best gaming phones, best gaming keyboards, best gaming chairs, best gaming mouse and best desktop gaming PC buying guides.