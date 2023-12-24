Argos Boxing Day sale is live – the best deals T3's team of experts recommends

The festive period is in full swing, and with a belly full of excess and possibly maybe a wee little hangover, now it's time to treat yourself to some deals! That's right, Christmas might be almost over but the Boxing Day sales have kicked off already and there are plenty of offers at Argos already. It's time to get flicking through the (virtual) catalogue – except you needn't, as the T3 team has done the hard work for you.

Our expert team has been in the tech game for decades with our combined experience, so we know good products when we see them – indeed we review hundreds each year, as per our How We Test page – and below we've picked out a top selection from Argos' sales that are the best-of-best right now. We'll be updating this page as the sales come and go to ensure it's up to date with the best kit to be bagged!

Xbox Series X + Diablo IV: was £489 , now £389 at Argos Get an Xbox Series X plus a downloadable copy of one of the best action-RPGs of the last few years. And while the console alone is available for £349 elsewhere, adding the ace Diablo IV for only £30 makes for a bundle that's a right bargain. Sounds like the perfect post-Christmas self gift...

Lego Millenium Falcon: was £149 , now £112.49 at Argos T3's News Editor has already written about the 'XL' Millennium Falcon deal back in November – but if that one's too pricey for you then here's the smaller version, which is still an incredible bit of kit and a potential treat or holiday gift to give. With a 25% price drop compared to buying from Lego directly, this is a great deal for this box of bricks. Feel the Force. Feel the need to buy.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £99 , now £59.99 at Argos T3's Tech Editor has been using Ring for years, having even hard-wired the product in to avert any battery-changing needs, and finds it a game-changer for deliveries to the front door (there's a lot of tech parcels coming and going in this job). This half-price deal is a no-brainer that's at a gift-level price point ahead of the holiday period.

LG OLED A2 48-inch: was £999 , now £799 at Argos There's no doubt that LG makes among the best OLED TVs that money can buy – which is why the T3 team selected the brand as number one in that expert guide. While the C2 OLED was a fan-favourite, if you're looking for a more affordable bargain then the step-down LG A2 OLED delivers similar picture quality and is an easy recommendation in the sales.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5): was £69.99 , now £29.99 at Argos If you got yourself a shiny new PS5 (although that Xbox X deal up top is arguably more tempting) and want to add an epic game – it's T3's Tech Editor's fave release of 2022 – then the PlayStation-exclusive Horizon sequel is a stunning title at an even more stunning price. Playing as Aloy, you'll traverse a futuristic world filled with robotic dinosaurs and try to solve a potentially apocalyptic issue.