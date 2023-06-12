Are Google Pixel Watch users getting a massive fitness upgrade?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While the Google Pixel Watch 2 is expected to launch later this year, new goodies aren't only reserved for the new model. Users who already own an original Google Pixel Watch may also be about to get a decent upgrade.

That's at least according to information found online. One user on Reddit has already found it on their device, prompting wider questions about the feature coming in a future update.

That feature is SpO2 monitoring, which has been notably absent from the device. That's a big deal, especially as most of the best smartwatches on the market feature it as standard.

It's unclear right now whether this feature has appeared in error, or if there is set to be a wider rollout for others as well. It would be unusual for it to appear on just one device, though, suggesting the new functionality could be more widespread before long.

The user shared images, with an Oxygen Saturation card appearing in the Fitbit Today app. Clicking on the card navigated to another screen, with more in depth data.

If this does get a wider rollout, it would be a huge boost for the Pixel Watch. While it's given a good account of itself thus far, it's fair to say the device is still some way short of competitors.

For fitness fanatics, this would be a marked improvement over the device seen at launch. It could make the Pixel Watch a more compelling choice, even up against some of the best fitness trackers on the market.

There's been no official word on the feature yet. As such, there's no timeframe for when other users could see similar functionality arrive. For now then, users will just have to wait and hope the feature appears on their devices soon.