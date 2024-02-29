Arc Sport is the Tesla of the waterways, with 570hp and instant torque

Arc Boats is accepting pre-orders on one of the coolest-looking wake boats we've seen. And it's all-electric, to boot.

The Arc Sport has been crafted in collaboration with Enlisted Design and features a 226kWh battery and mammoth 570hp of power. Plus, thanks to the electric powertrain, it features instant torque that's enough to give even the most experienced water skiers a challenge.

There's plenty of extra tech on board too, with computer controlled water ballast that combines with the strategically-placed battery to create the best wave possible.

The hardtop tower can also be auto-adjusted, either to change the tow point or close out the cabin for a more comfortable ride. And, with no engine, there's plenty of storage space on offer.

The cabin also seats up to 15 people.

Infotainment systems

Unlike many equivalents, the Arc Sport has a Tesla-like modern display unit that will received over-the-air updates with additional features over time. It can instantly show data and a rear camera can give the pilot an instant view of the skier behind.

JL Audio speakers are installed around the cabin too, along with wireless phone chargers, while the plug socket is easily accessible so you can just quickly charge when you're back in the dock.

"The Arc Sport is everything you’re used to in a wake boat... except faster, smarter, more reliable, easier to use, and cheaper to operate," states Arc Boats on its website.

"It’s also our first mass-market move to deliver the next frontier of electrification: the marine industry."

The Arc Sport is available to pre-order now for delivery later this year. It's priced at a cool $258,000 but you only need to place a deposit of $500 at this stage.

Test drives and demos are available to customers in the US and Canada, of the sport and other electrified boats in the company's lineup.