Apple's incredible AirPods Max hit cheapest ever price in huge Amazon deal

Apple's phenomenal-sounding AirPods Max headphones launched at a premium price, and have pretty much held their price since their launch: but they've had a huge price drop at Amazon, knocking £150 off the RRP.

Now, obviously that price is still, in fact, pretty damn premium. As I said in my AirPods Max review, they do sound better and feel more premium than effectively all of the other best noise-cancelling headphones, but it was hard to say that they sounded good enough to cost twice the price of the Sony WH-1000XM4, say.

But now they don't! And as I've been heading back into T3 Towers more this year, I've been so glad to have something with the sheer noise blocking power of the AirPods Max. Those shrieks and moans from the dungeon can be very distracting when you're trying to review phones.

The AirPods Max are so impressive partly for their sheer quality with music, where I found them a step ahead for dynamic range and detail over the obvious competition, but also for the active noise cancellation, as I mentioned above. I think only Sony and Bose arguably beat them, and really it's so close as makes no odds.

But my other favourite feature with them is the Spatial Audio 3D sound, which is just fantastic when watching videos, because you get a proper movie soundtrack feel. If you'll spend time travelling and will watch movies on your iPhone or iPad to pass the time, AirPods Max are a seriously great option.