Apple Watch Series 8 hits cheapest ever price in great Curry's deal!

This is not a drill, I repeat, this is not a drill – the Apple Watch Series 8, which was only released in September, is the cheapest we’ve ever seen in Curry's Black Friday sale. Apple discounts are few and far between so now is a great time to take advantage of this top deal.

View the Apple Watch Series 8 deal at Curry's (opens in new tab)

Currently sitting atop our best smartwatch guide and our best Apple Watch guide, the Apple Watch Series 8 really is an excellent allrounder. It's rated well in terms of smartphone compatibility, price, fitness tracking, size and battery life.

Originally priced at £419, the Apple Watch Series 8 is now £399 at Curry's, saving shoppers £20 on this premium smartwatch model. This might not look like a huge discount but Apple deals are hard to come by especially on their latest models, so this price cut is definitely rare and unlikely to come around again for a while.

This deal is running on all versions of the Apple Watch, including the midnight, starlight, and silver models. Both sizes are catered for as well, with both the 41mm and 45mm models getting the discount.

To shop the Apple Watch Series 8 deal at Curry's, click the link above or keep reading for all the details.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 - Starlight with Starlight Sports Band, 41 mm: was £419 , now £399 at Currys (save £20) (opens in new tab)

This is the most affordable model of the Apple Watch. It's the smallest model, at 41mm, and it has GPS but no 4G connection. It's available in Midnight, Starlight, and Silver.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 - Midnight with Midnight Sports Band, 45 mm: was £449 , now £429 at Currys (save £20) (opens in new tab)

This is the larger model of the Apple Watch which rises the price by £30. It measures 45mm, and it has GPS but no 4G connection. It's available in Midnight, Starlight, and Silver.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular - Starlight with Starlight Sports Band, 41 mm: was £529 , now £509 at Currys (save £20) (opens in new tab)

This is the 4G version of the Apple Watch. It's the smallest model, at 41mm, and allows you to make calls and stream music without your phone around. It's available in Midnight, Starlight, and Silver.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular - Midnight with Midnight Sports Band, 45 mm: was £549 , now £529 at Currys (save £20) (opens in new tab)

This is the 4G version of the Apple Watch. It's the larger model, at 45mm, and allows you to make calls and stream music without your phone around. It's available in Midnight, Starlight, and Silver.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 8 in September 2022, replacing its previous iteration of the Apple Watch Series 7.

You get new watch faces, an always-on display, and longer battery life thanks to a new battery-saving mode. There's improved menstrual cycle tracking with the addition of a new temperature sensor to get ovulation estimation.

The Apple Watch Series 8 also has improved safety features, such as crash detection, which will contact the emergency services if it detects you've been in an accident. It's made possible by a new gyroscope and accelerometer.

It's the new low-power mode that's the real star of the show here though, it disables some of the less necessary features, like the always-on display and reduces the amount of heart rate reading taken, but keeps all of the essential features such as smartphone notifications and fitness tracking. This extends to around 36 hours.