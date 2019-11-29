Apple Watch Series 3 at its lowest price EVER in this Argos Black Friday deal

If you're not equipped with an Apple Watch, you're in luck – there's never been a better time to snatch up one of the world's most popular smartwatches than right now.
Argos is celebrating Black Friday in style by slashing the price of the Apple Watch Series 3, which sees the popular smartwatch currently selling or just £189, that's the lowest price it's have been.
The deal is for a brand new, box-fresh 38mm GPS-only model with a Space Grey aluminium case and Black Sport Band.
Check out the deals below:
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) | Was £279 | Now £189 | save $90 at Walmart
Although it's not the latest and greatest Apple Watch available right now, there is still a lot to like about the Series 3 wearable. Apple includes built-in GPS, so you don't have to carry your iPhone when you go for a walk or run outside to record detailed maps of your route. There's also a faster processor and water resistance down to 50 metres – which should be more than enough.View Deal
