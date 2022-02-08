Apple Watch SE drops to lowest EVER price – including Nike version!

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches available today, thanks to the smart way it connects and combines with your iPhone, and its excellent health and fitness features, including activity tracking and a fall detector that can call the emergency services if you have an accident.

It's also the cheapest Apple Watch in the current range – and now it's even cheaper, thanks to a couple of great deals we've spotted. It's now available for just £229 at Amazon and Argos, which is the cheapest it's ever been.

• Buy Apple Watch SE for £229 from Amazon

• Buy Apple Watch Nike SE 40mm for £229 from Argos

• Buy Apple Watch Nike SE 44mm for £259 from Argos

The Amazon link above takes you to the gold version, but you can switch to the silver or Space Grey versions on the page for the same price. Similarly, the price is for the 40mm version, but you can switch to the 44mm option instead.

The Argos links take you to the silver version of the Apple Watch Nike SE, but you can switch to the black version instead on the pages.

In our Apple Watch SE review, we said: "The Apple Watch SE is as slick as the higher-priced Watches, and delivers all the essential features and then some."

Apple Watch SE: was £249, now £229 at Amazon

This £20 saving brings the Apple Watch SE to the lowest price it's ever been. You can get it with a 40mm screen, or upgrade to the 44mm for a slightly higher price. You get a lightweight aluminium case and comfortable silicone band, in various colour options. The Apple Watch SE offers all the advantages of watchOS 8, including cool faces, apps and notifications on your wrist. It also has a heart rate sensor, activity tracking and a fall detection feature that can call an ambulance on your behalf if you have an accident.

Apple Watch Nike SE: was £249, now £229 at Argos

Save £20 on the Nike edition of the Apple Watch SE. You get some exclusive Watch faces, the Nike Run app, and an exclusive sports strap with more ventilation for hardcore exercisers.

Compared to the more expensive Apple Watch Series 7, there are some things the Apple Watch SE doesn't give you: specifically, the larger always-on screen, the ECG sensor, and the pulse oxygen sensor. But considering the huge price difference, these feel like fair trade-offs – when it comes to the core Apple Watch experience, you get the same from SE as the pricier model.