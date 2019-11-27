Apple Watch Black Friday mega deal! Save 20% on the brand-new Apple Watch Series 5!

Save £100 on the just-released Apple Watch Series 5 with built-in 4G – the first time we've seen it discounted!

Apple Watch Series 5 Black Friday lowest price
This is unexpected! We didn't expect to see any big deals on the latest and greatest Apple Watch – released just a couple of months ago – but here's a brilliant Apple Watch Series 5 Black Friday deal for you from Amazon.

You can get the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 with built-in 4G, in silver aluminium with a white sports band, for just £399 at the moment – down from the full price of £499.

We're not sure why only this one specific model is discounted (even the bigger 44mm version of the same version is full price), but we're not complaining – this is one of the best Apple Black Friday deals so far.

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS+cellular, silver with white band | Was £499 | Now £399 (20% saving) at Amazon UK
The Apple Watch Series 5 is the best smartwatch on the planet, bar none. It's got a big beautiful screen that's always-on thanks to clever new tech, life-saving health smarts, and it looks great. This version has 4G built in, so you can make calls and receive messages without your phone.View Deal

We love the Apple Watch Series 5 – it uses high-tech equipment to keep you connect and even monitor your safety, but doesn't get in the way, sitting in the background until needed. You can read our full Apple Watch Series 5 review here.

Because this is the smaller 40mm size, it will be too small for the thicker-wristed. But it's not a tiny watch by any means – it's a good size for both women and a lot of men, just probably not men who are on the larger side.

That said, if you want a Watch that's pretty much as good in more sizes (and designs), check out these Apple Watch Series 4 Black Friday deals.

