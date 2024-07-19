Apple Vision Pro just got a load of new reasons to justify that cost

Quick Summary Apple has revealed a range of new content that will debut on Vision Pro before the end of the year. The content is being delivered in the Apple Immersive Video format, which based on our experience is very impressive.

Apple's Vision Pro launched in the UK on 12 July, but while the technology is superb in what it offers, it is probably difficult to justify the amount it costs for many.

However, that looks like it could gradually change, with Apple having already announced new content that will grace the 23 million pixel 3D display system before the end of the year.

The company has announced a range of new series and films captured in Apple's Immersive Video format that will debut exclusively on the £3,499 mixed reality headset. The format leverages 3D video recorded in 8K with a 180-degree field of view and it is breathtaking to watch. Genuinely, I gasp every time I watch an episode of Wild Life or Adventure, both of which were available at launch.

(Image credit: Apple)

The first of the new content is a series called Boundless that allows you to experience once-in-a-lifetime trips from the comfort of your sofa, train, plane or wherever else you might have Apple's headset strapped to your head.

The series starts with Hot Air Balloons in Cappadocia, Turkey which debuted yesteday, 18 July at 6pm PT time, though I don't have it on my Vision Pro review unit as yet.

In August, there will be another instalment of the nature documentary Wild Life, that will bring Vision Pro users to Kenya's Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and up close to orphaned elephants and their keepers.

Meanwhile in September, an ariel travel series called Elevated will debut, whisking you to iconic vistas from heights that will turn your legs to jelly, with the first being Hawaii. There's already an Adventure series within the Apple Immersive Video content section on Vision Pro that puts you thousands of feet in the air between two cliffs in Norway on a tightrope and it is petrifying.

(Image credit: Apple)

In the fall, a film capturing the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend will arrive, alongside a short film called Submerged that is set in World War II and brings you onto a submarine that has been torpedoed.

There will also be an immersive experience from The Weeknd, and Red Bull: Big-Wave Surfing, the latter of which I personally am very excited about. The Red Bull offering is being filmed this summer and it will show "elite surfers attempt to ride the barrel of the heaviest wave in the world off the remote coast of Teahupo’o, Tahiti", according to Apple.

Apple Vision Pro is currently available in Australia, Canada, China mainland, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the UK, and the US. It starts at £3,499 in the UK ($3,499 / A$5,999), with optional accessories costing extra.