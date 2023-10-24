Apple surprises with official invite to a new "Scary Fast" event

Apple will host a "special event" online on Monday 30 October 2023, where it will likely unveil the much-rumoured new version of the 24-inch iMac.

It could also announce additional Mac products, according to recent reports, including a refresh of the MacBook Pro.

T3 was sent an official invite to the event which will take place at 17:00 PT – local time to Cupertino. Unfortunately for those of us in the UK, that means we'll have to stay up until the early hours of the morning on 31 October, as the start time equates to midnight.

Sadly, although it's likely we'll get a new iMac, it is likely that it'll sport an M2 processor rather than the M3. It is claimed by the likes of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that it's not yet ready to debut the next generation Apple Silicon chipset.

However, as the event is tagged "Scary Fast", you never really know until it happens.

As for the rest of the event, it's a little up in the air. We don't expect new iPads, no matter how much we'd love to see an iPad mini refresh. Nor do we think Apple has any plans to reveal a larger iMac model yet – we'll have to wait until the end of next year for that at the very least.

Still, it's great to see that the company hasn't yet finished with its new launches for 2023. It won't just give us something to get our teeth into on the build up to the holiday season, it could mean a flood of great, cheap Apple devices hitting the sales during Black Friday.

What's the betting there'll be superb deals on the M1 24-inch iMac? And maybe some decent discounts on the current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. We'd happily take either.

Make sure you follow our Black Friday content throughout the sales period and beyond to find out.

And we'll bring you more on the Apple devices as and when we have it.