Apple iPhone XR deal delivers phone free up front with 120GB data for just £29 p/m

If you're after a great phone deal then now is a great time to shop as the 2019 Black Friday sales are seeing plenty of quality handsets going cheap, and a wide-selection of very affordable with SIM plan bundle deals.

This truly excellent Black Friday Apple iPhone XR deal is a great example of this trend, with the handset delivered for literally nothing up front, and along with a data-stuffed and affordable SIM plan from O2.

How data stuffed? 120GB per month. And that massive data allowance comes with unlimited minutes and texts, too.

We think this is a quality deal here at T3, and anyone currently in the market for a quality iPhone upgrade should definitely check it out. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Apple iPhone XR Black | 120GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Up-front cost: £0.00 | Monthly cost | £29.00 (with cashback claim) | Plan length: 24 months | O2 | Available now at MobilePhonesDirect

This is just a great all-round package. You get the 5-star rated Apple iPhone XR for nothing up-front, along with a data-stuffed 24-month SIM plan from O2 that delivers 120GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts each month for just £29. That £29 is bagged with a £384 cashback claim, which is done so in installments at months 6, 9, 12, 15 and 18. Free delivery is also included.View Deal

In our official Apple iPhone XR review T3 gave the phone a maximum score of 5 stars, praising its "supremely slick and powerful" user experience, something delivered by its "excellent build quality", "very strong camera" and "great battery life". We concluded that the XR delivers a "finely balanced experience" and that "performance is best-in-class".

And, as for that O2 contract, 120GB of data each month is so big that, for all intents and purposes, you can consider that unlimited data. Yes, technically you could still breach that monthly cap, but to do so would require an insane amount of huge-file downloads and 4K/8K streaming. 99 per cent of phone users never get anywhere near 120GB of data use per month, and when you then factor in that you get unlimited minutes and texts, too, you've got a worry-free SIM plan for a very affordable monthly cost.

This is why this deal is so easy to recommend, it pairs one of the very best phones on the market today, with an affordable, quality SIM plan.

