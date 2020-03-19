Apple iPhone 7 deal: get phone free with strong SIM plan for just £16 p/m

One of the best things about Apple products is how long they can last while still being perfectly usable day-to-day. The Apple iPhone 7 is a great example of this, having been released in 2016 and still feeling as fresh today as it did back then. EE has a pretty superb deal running for 48 hours on it, too, with the handset delivered free upfront.

When we wrote our iPhone 7 review, we found a lot to love and that remains the case today. The design is lovely, smoothing out some of the flaws that plagued the iPhone 6s and increasing the battery size so that it can last all day on one charge. The camera is great, too, offering really high-quality photos even today.

The contract on offer from EE is very attractive if you aren't looking for all the bells and whistles but still want to be well covered. 4GB of data will be enough for most people and there's the now-obligatory unlimited calls and texts included, too. There's also a top cashback offer on this deal as well, which is dispersed on each payment when you claim it back, taking the contract price each month down to £16 per month.

Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) | EE contract | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | 24 month contract | £16 per month (with cashback) | Available now

As we said above, this is a really good contract for someone who doesn't need oodles of data – although 4GB is still generous – and doesn't mind having an older iPhone model, which isn't to say the 7 isn't still good. In fact, the author of this piece still uses one.View Deal

So, if you're in the market for a new iPhone and don't want to commit to paying loads and loads every month for a brand new iPhone 11, look no further than this contract from EE, offering 4GB of data and more for £16 per month after cashback.