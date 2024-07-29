Anne Hathaway's iconic comedy classic leaves Netflix soon – don't miss it

You don't always know how influential a movie is going to be until a little while after it's come out – and that billing probably fits perfectly for The Devil Wears Prada.

In some ways it's not the most remarkable film – a fairly straightforward comedy about a fashion klutz finding her way in life. Since it came out in 2006, though, it's surged right through cult status to become a bonafide modern classic, beloved by generations of fans.

Now, the movie is counting down the days until it leaves Netflix – you only have until 7 August to catch it, whether that's for a nostalgic rewatch or your first time sampling its delights.

The Devil Wears Prada stars a fresh-faced Anne Hathaway (just look at the main picture of this very article!) as young journalist Andy, who doesn't realise quite what she's got herself into when she lands a job at the biggest fashion magazine in the world.

Her nemesis is quickly established in the form of her new boss, editor Miranda Priestly – played with a degree of ice that is genuinely breathtaking by Meryl Streep, who's visibly having acres of fun with her performance.

As Andy struggles to adapt, she's savaged by Miranda, but also taken in by allies at the magazine (some more reluctant than others) – all the while, she's vying with emotional disaster as she tries to work out what's best for her romantically.

It's a heady mix and features some standout moments, but the film is probably best-loved because of that absolutely acid turn from Streep, who owns the frame and won a legion of fans even more quickly than her many other Oscar-winning performances might have done.

The movie is fantastic for all types of occasions, from date nights to solo sessions, but with just a matter of days left until it leaves Netflix UK (at least for now), you'd better get it on your watchlist and schedule some time in before it disappears.

Netflix might be adding new movies and shows all the time, in its quest to be the best streaming service out there, but this will be quite a loss come 7 August. Mark those calendars, people, or Miranda might have something to say about it...