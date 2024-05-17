Amazon slashes prices on Char-Broil barbecues – here are three deals you should buy

Barbecue season is officially here, so it’s time to fire up the grill and host your next garden party. If your current barbecue is past its best or you’re looking for your first outdoor cooking equipment, Amazon has plenty of deals on Char-Broil barbecues.

The best deal I’ve found is on the 5-star Char-Broil All-Star Gas Barbecue, which is currently 33% off at Amazon right now.

View the Char-Broil All-Star 125 Gas Barbecue deal

Originally priced at £489.99, the Char-Broil All-Star Gas Barbecue is now £327.71, saving shoppers £162.28 on this premium gas barbecue.

Rated highly in our best gas barbecue guide, the Char-Broil All-Star Gas Barbecue has a fun yet practical design that offers plenty of storage and an elite cooking performance. In our Char-Broil All-Star review , our reviewer gave it five stars and championed its build-quality, design and versatility.

To view the Char-Broil All-Star Gas Barbecue deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon.

Char-Broil All-Star 125 Gas Barbecue Grill: was £489.99 , now £327.71 at Amazon

Get 33% off the Char-Broil All-Star 125 Gas Barbecue Grill at Amazon. This gas barbecue has a TRU-Infrared cooking system that uses up to 30% less gas and cooks food evenly and juicily. With foldable side shelves and the ability to turn it from a full barbecue to table-top, you really can’t fall this 5-star Char-Broil All-Star Gas Barbecue.

If you fancy a different Char-Broil barbecue model, there are plenty of deals available at Amazon. Within the discounts is the best stainless steel gas barbecue featured in our guide, so check out our other favourite Char-Broil deals below.

Char-Broil Professional Series 3400 S 3-Burner Gas Barbecue Grill: was £699.99 , now £498.96 at Amazon

Save £201.03 on the Char-Broil Professional Series 3400 in the Amazon sale. It has stainless steel main burners and a side burner, along with a surefire electronic igniter and lid-mounted temperature gauge. The Char-Broil Professional Series 3400’s three-burner design means it can cater to multiple people at a time, so it’s perfect for your next barbecue.