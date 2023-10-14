Amazon Prime Video's new horror movie is a brilliant 80's throwback

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Blumhouse has become the standard bearing studio for modern horror flicks and with Halloween not far away, we appreciate its latest horror movie being added to Amazon Prime Video with plenty of time to get in the macabre mood. The studio behind the likes of Get Out, Paranormal Activity and The Purge is back with Totally Killer.

This isn't a straight horror movie however, much like other Blumhouse hits Happy Death Day and Freaky it's a comedy horror mashup, perfect for a movie night with friends. With an 85% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, I'm not the only one who thinks so either.

We follow Kiernan Shipka's Jamie as she finds herself travelling back in time to 1987, desperate to stop the 'Sweet 16 Killer' who murdered a group of high-school girls and terrorized her mother. What follows is a cocktail of slasher, Back To The Future style nostalgia and a knowing nod to the horror films of the time. Now in the 1980s (but still in the same awesome leather jacket) Jamie has to not only convince her mean girl mother (and her friends) to believe her but then also prevent the attack. I won't spoil any more but It's crude, gory and thoroughly entertaining, with a sprinkling of genuine sweetness thrown in too.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Joining Shipka is a wealth of on and off-screen talent with Julie Bowen (AKA Claire from Modern Family) and former Disney Star Olivia Holt. Behind the camera is Nahnatchka Khan who has undoubted comedy chops having created the (criminally shortlived) Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 and Fresh Off the Boat.

It's a big month for Prime Video, with October also set to see my favourite show (not spooky) on the platform set to return, but if you are looking for a more sophisticated scary offering, try Netflix's new horror series.