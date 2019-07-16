Amazon Prime Day: the best Amazon Echo Dot deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals are finally here and, as expected, the online giant has dropped the prices way down for its own devices. Ever wanted to upgrade your home with a smart speaker or two? Well, this is a great opportunity to do so, and if you plump for the compact and cheap Echo Dot, you could fill multiple rooms with smart goodness for very little money.
The Echo Dot is Amazon's most popular smart speaker and it's just got incredibly accessible thanks to Prime Day. Stream music, podcasts and control connected smart devices using the Echo Dot. Have you got a burning question about how bees make honey? Just ask Alexa. The smart speaker's AI gets smarter all the time, adding more skills to the roster as you go along.
The best thing about the Amazon Echo Dot is that it is the perfect blend of size and functionality; you can fit wherever you want it in your home and it won't obstruct the view. Thanks to the three colour options (Charcoal, Heather Grey and Sandstone) it will blend in with the room's decor even more.
You don't have to worry about it not being to hear you either: with 4 far-field microphones, the Amazon Echo Dot can hear you from across the room.
We said it before but here it goes again: if you already own a speaker of some sort, you should probably buy one of these. The Echo Dot might not sport the best speakers out there but thanks to the 3.5mm line out, you can hook it with the speaker you already have and then you have the perfect system, for the best possible price.
