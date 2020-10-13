Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deal: ASUS TUF FX505 now £370 off!

Prime Day is a great time to find bargains on pricey tech products, from smartphones, to tablets, to gaming laptops.

If you're in the market for the latter, Amazon has hacked away at the price tag of the ASUS TUF FX505 with a not insignificant 37% discount, bringing it down from £1,000 to just £630. That price makes it able to compete with budget gaming laptops, while offering a bit more for your money than you'd usually get for such a low price. Check out the details below:

ASUS TUF FX505 15.6-inch gaming laptop Was: £999.99 | Now: £629.99

For those of you looking for an affordable gaming laptop, the ASUS TUF FX505 fits the bill. Its bulky form factor can't compete with the some of the slinkier offerings out there, but it's what's inside that counts. It gets the job done, and at this price, making some extra room on your desk is worth the pay off. This is a great entry-level gaming laptop and the price cut makes it even more attractive.

