Amazing Samsung Galaxy S10 deal: save £360 on EE right now with 100GB data

Samsung's Galaxy S10 is widely considered to be one of the best smartphones ever made, especially if having Android is an essential for you, and contract prices are only just now coming down. Case in point: EE is offering a brand new 128GB Galaxy S10 with 100GB of data for just £49 per month with a £10 upfront cost (yes, we double checked).

While the deal may sound pretty unbelievable, it's actually completely real: EE is offering you a £360 discount over the course of the contract without being stingy with the data on offer. Plus, the phone only costs you a tenner upfront. We see a lot of deals here at T3 and this is definitely one of the best.

As for the phone itself, when we reviewed the Galaxy S10 we found it had everything you could possibly want: a fantastic screen, super-fast performance, refined design, and amazing camera system. Some people might not be a huge fan of Samsung's Android skin, but we found it could do quite a few cool and useful things.

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB, 4 Colours) | EE contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 upfront cost | £49 per month, down from £64 | 24 month contract | Available now

So, if you're in the market for a brilliant smartphone that will serve your needs for many years to come, don't sleep on this deal from EE: a brand new Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB with 100GB data, £10 upfront, and £15 off the usual price every month. Hurry, though, the deal ends on the 13th of March.