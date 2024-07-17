This Philips 4K HDR TV with Ambilight and Dolby Atmos is £320 in a last chance Prime Day deal

Philips always has some great deals on its TVs during the big sales periods and Prime Day is no exception. However, as Amazon's annual sales event only lasts until the end of today, you only have a short time to snag one of its best LED Ambilight sets in a great deal.

The 43-inch Philips PUS8508 is part of its "The One" range, meaning it has everything you'd want for a top quality 4K HDR TV without the fuss. And now it's available for just £319 – that's 26% off the usual price.

Alternatively, you can get yourself the 50-inch model for under £400 – a saving of £130.

With each of the screen sizes, you get all the major streaming apps, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support and three-sided Ambilight.

Philips Ambilight PUS8508 43-inch 4K HDR TV: was £459, now £319 at Amazon

This 2023 model is powered by the P5 Perfect Picture Engine for superb visuals and has support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It also comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and support for Google Assistant and Alexa.

Philips Ambilight PUS8508 50-inch 4K HDR TV: was £539, now £399 at Amazon

The 50-inch version ups the screen size but contains all the same amazing features, including Google TV, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control. It also sports three-sided Ambilight.

You will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the exclusive deals. However, new subscribers get a 30-day trial of Prime for free, so you can cancel at any time after the sales period ends and still get the discounts.

Why choose the Philips 43 or 50-inch PUS8508 4K HDR LED TV?

Philips is the only brand that offers Ambilight on its TVs. This proprietary technology uses LED lights housed around the rear of the TV that changes in colour to match what you're viewing on the screen. It expands the watching experience greatly and we especially love the effect during gaming.

The Philips 55PUS8508 is one of the company's TVs in "The One" range. That's because it's a great all-rounder.

It is smart too, with apps for all the major services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

The display has a 60Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Atmos audio. That means it will feed a suitable soundbar or audio system with the right signal for a truly immersive sound experience. There are also two 20W speakers for stereo sound built in.

The three-sided Ambilight on the 65PUS8508 shines light onto a rear wall from the left, right and top of the TV.