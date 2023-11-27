Amazing 65in Samsung OLED TV is Cyber Monday deal that's finally affordable

When it comes to the best OLED TVs there are more exceptional quality options now than ever before – and I'm fortunate to have reviewed many of them. Samsung makes some of the best out there, such as the 5-star-awarded S90C, which in its 65-inch size just happens to be one of the best Cyber Monday deals still available.

Over at both John Lewis and Currys it's still available for its lowest-ever price, which has plummeted – add a discount code and it's a huge 56% drop since the product launched this year, to the point it's actually affordable. Here's how you can bag this award-worthy OLED TV for less as the Black Friday sales week comes to a close...

Samsung S90C OLED TV (65in): was £1699 , now £1299 at John Lewis | Currys Save £1700: Originally listed at £2999 when first on sale, the Samsung S90C has come tumbling down in price. You'll need a £200 discount code though: enter 'MYJLSAMSUNG200' for John Lewis or VISION200OFF at Currys. Then apply for Samsung's £200 cashback promotion and that'll bring the 65in S90C's total to £1299 – which is a really great deal for such a large telly.

The Samsung S90C is technically the 'step down' OLED model in the company's 2023 range, sitting beneath the top-end Samsung S95C. But, as said in T3's S90C review, it's actually more "a step down in price, not in performance"! The main difference, as explained in T3's Samsung TV range 2023 explored feature, is that it's a little less bright. But it still looks brilliant.

Overlook the S90C's ongoing lack of Dolby Vision HDR and everything else about this TV will satisfy and impress. It has plenty of picture-making talent, the chops to satisfy all but the most hardcore gamers, and an audio system that won’t send you straight back to the shop to buy one of the best soundbars.

Cyber Monday is often good for TV sales, and while the S90C is by no means budget, it's such a high-end TV that this price being that much more affordable is really impressive. There are other options too: if you'd rather plump for an LG then the C3 OLED (stand-mount) and G3 OLED (wall-mount) are also available at a cut of their original prices.