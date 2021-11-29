AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 both hit cheapest EVER price in Cyber Monday deals

If you're an iPhone owner looking for a headphones upgrade in the best Cyber Monday deals, then your search is probably over, because Apple's two best sets of wireless earbuds are now the lowest price they've ever been.

AirPods Pro have dropped from their official £239 price all the way to £185 (having previously been £199 over Black Friday), while the new AirPods (3rd Gen) have now received their first price drop since release, cutting £10 off so they're now £159.

Apple AirPods Pro: was £239, now £185 at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro: was £239, now £185 at Amazon

Save £54 on Apple's phenomenal noise-cancelling wireless earbuds. You get beautiful sound quality, top-tier noise cancelling, fast pairing and auto-switching with Apple devices, Find My… support if you misplace them, and super-cool 3D audio from Dolby Atmos support.

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen): was £169, now £159 at Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Gen): was £169, now £159 at Amazon

Saving £10 might not seem like a blockbuster Cyber Monday deal, but this is the first ever discount on these new AirPods, which only came out a couple of months ago. Like the AirPods Pro, you get rich audio quality, 3D Dolby Atmos support, and loads of smart features, including fast pairing, audio sharing, auto device switching and Find My… support.

These two sets of earbuds are very similar, both in terms of the features they offer, as well as their design. As I explain in my AirPods Pro review, Apple's elite in-ear buds offer active noise cancellation that's shocking effective, as well as really detailed and well-balanced sound quality overall.

The latest 'regular' AirPods don't have ANC, and don't feature the in-ear sound isolating fit of AirPods Pro, but as I say in my full AirPods (3rd Gen) review, their sound quality is really strong, and is not far from what AirPods Pro offer, despite the lower price.

Both sets of earbuds include the same smart features designed to make them work best with iPhone: they offer instant pairing, once paired they work with other Apple devices automatically, they can auto-switch between your devices, they can share audio to other AirPods, you can use the Find My app to locate them if they're misplaced, and they both support 3D Spatial Audio including Dolby Atmos.

In short, they're fantastic. I really rate both models, and though AirPods Pro are my personal pick (especially at this price! They're seriously great!) some people much prefer the fit of regular AirPods that doesn't isolate them from the outside world as much.

At least, whichever way you like your buds to fit, there's a great option available for you today.