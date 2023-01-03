Acer Swift 14 laptop suddenly looks like the ultimate design upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With CES 2023 imminently kicking off – that's the mega tech show out in Las Vegas – Acer has got in on the action early and revealed all its latest and greatest kit already. Top of its list, certainly from my perspective anyway, is the Acer Swift 14 – which suddenly looks like the design laptop upgrade Windows users will want.

Prior to the unveiling, I was able to check out the Swift 14 in person to get a real look and feel of what this laptop s all about. It's the first in a line-up that simplifies Acer's naming convention – there's Swift, Swift Go, and Swift X; the screen size suffix after each is the only number you need worry about – while bringing in some new eye-catching design traits.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

If you've been following Acer's Swift line-up for many years as I have, then you may remember just a handful of years ago when the laptop-maker was trying to produce the very thinnest-of-thin devices – but that came to some detriment where ports and battery life were concerned. Gone are those concerns in the new Swift 14, though, which is a more considered balance, at sub 1.2kgs in weight and a whisker under 15mm thick. It's also Intel Evo certified, which is a badge only awarded to laptops proven to run the distance on a single charge.

It's really various elements of the design that are the most eye-catching aspect of this laptop though. It features aerospace-grade aluminium for its chassis, complete with diamond-cut edges, exposing a delicate gold finish (which is double anodised) to offset the subtle blue finish of this particular preview model that I've seen in person.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The screen is an equally eye-catching treat, delivering a WQXGA resolution across its 16:10 aspect ratio, and finished in Corning Gorilla Glass. Seeing as it's a touchscreen that additional toughness will certainly be of use to avoid any unwanted scratches and the like.

CES is often a hotbed of laptops these days, however, with Dell and HP also slated to reveal their latest and greatest kit. But for 2023 I think that Acer has managed to stand out with the Swift 14's design and finish. I'd certainly consider buying one if I was pulling together a best laptops 2023 list.