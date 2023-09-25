A new iPad Mini could arrive soon, says new report

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After the launch of the iPhone 15 range earlier this month, the attention of Apple fans will now move to another product category. That's because the iPad range tends to get a refresh shortly after the brand unveil their new phones.

Now, new rumours suggest that my favourite iPad is getting an upgrade this time out. That's because an updated iPad Mini is coming this year, according to a new report from Digitimes.

In a report concerning the state of tablet sales across the industry, the publication said, "[Apple's market] share will gradually pick up during the second half because of Apple's inventory replenishment needs in the third quarter and orders for a new small-size iPad in the fourth quarter."

That's pretty conclusively talking about the Mini. It also makes sense. It's been two years since the last iPad Mini release, which makes it prime fodder for a spec boost.

In terms of what is changing, details are non-existent. However, we can certainly speculate about a couple of upgrades which are likely.

The first is the processor. The current model utilises an A15 Bionic chip, which was last used in the iPhone 14. However, the new iPhone range has been updated with a duo of new processors, which could also trickle into the iPad Mini.

Elsewhere, we could see improvements made to the cameras on board. The current units aren't bad, but at 12MP, there is certainly some room for improvement. I'm not normally one for packing top cameras into a tablet, but given the smaller size of the Mini, it's more likely to be used like a phone than others.

Personally, I'd also like to see the front camera move onto the horizontal bezel, similar to the iPad (10th Gen). That makes much more sense given that the iPad is so commonly used as a device for video calling, saving you from looking odd in the frame.

I'd also like to see another 10th Gen iPad feature taken – True Tone. That measures the ambient light around the device to adjust the brightness and tone of the screen, making it easier on your eyes.

That's quite a substantial wish list, then. With no set date being tipped for a release, we'll just have to keep an eye out for more details in the coming weeks.