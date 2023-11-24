7 wireless earbuds under £100 you should buy this Black Friday

I review wireless earbuds for a living and these are the 7 under £100 I recommend

Three pairs of wireless earbuds on an orange and red background
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

It's Black Friday, dear reader, and that means that there are a host of fantastic deals to be had. In particular, the pre-festive season sale is renowned for getting killer deals on tech products.

As I've spent the last year reviewing all of the best wireless earbuds on the market, I've gone out in search of some brilliant Black Friday deals in that arena. And great news – I found a whole stack for less than £100!

Nothing Ear (2):  was £129

Nothing Ear (2): was £129, now £99 at Amazon
Save £30 on the Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds at Amazon. These are some of my favourite buds on the market – in fact, I use them every day – and offer killer sound quality and noise cancellation.

Apple Airpods (2nd Gen):  was £129

Apple Airpods (2nd Gen): was £129, now £99 at Amazon
Save £30 on the Apple Airpods (2nd Gen) at Amazon. These are perfect for iPhone users, offering seamless connectivity and a half-in earbud shape which is effortlessly comfortable.

Bang &amp; Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport:  was £300

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport: was £300, now £99.99 at Box.co.uk
Save £200 on these incredible Bang & Olufsen earbuds at Box.co.uk. This brand is renowned for exceptional audio quality and snagging any product of theirs for under £100 is a real bargain.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen):  was £109.99

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): was £109.99, now £35.99 at Amazon
Save a whopping £74 on the Amazon Echo buds (2nd Gen) at Amazon. These are a great pair of earbuds which come highly rated, and you're getting a ridiculously good saving on them to boot!

Sony WF-C500:  was £90

Sony WF-C500: was £90, now £43.69 at Amazon
These Sony earbuds are over half price – now just £43.69 at Amazon! They snagged a five-star rating when we tested them, owing to their exceptional value for money. Now, they're even cheaper, so what are you waiting for?

Beats Studio Buds:  was £159.99

Beats Studio Buds: was £159.99, now £99 at Amazon
Save £60 on the Beats Studio Buds at Amazon. With up to eight hours of listening on a single charge, these are the perfect earbuds for all-day listening. Plus, with 24 hours in total, you won't be tethered to a plug socket, either.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series:  was £109.99

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: was £109.99, now £71 at Amazon
Save £39 on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series at Amazon. These earbuds feature a custom-shaped earpiece for comfort, with a 12mm driver delivering exceptional sound quality to boot!

