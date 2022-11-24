65-inch Sony BRAVIA OLED TV down to cheapest price ever this Black Friday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It seems Black Friday TV deals are still heating up, with many retailers dropping some serious discounts on the latest displays. Amazon is in on the game as well, offering an impressive discount on the Sony BRAVIA XR 65 inch OLED TV.

On sale for $1,698, this stellar OLED UHD 4K TV is at it's all-time cheapest price ever. An incredible TV that's perfect for the PS5 (opens in new tab), the BRAVIA XR OLED TV A80K Series is a downright beauty to add to any home theater setup.

View the 65-inch Sony BRAVIA XR OLED TV deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Aside from being some of the best TVs (opens in new tab) on the market for gaming, the latest BRAVIA XR OLED TVs feature the latest technology to enhance gaming, movies, and TV picture quality to an unprecedented level.

XR OLED Contrast Pro technology delivers immersive color depth and realism, offering deeper blacks and richer colors that other OLEDs just don't match. They also feature game enhancing features that pair perfectly for PlayStation 5 owners – including an ultra low 8.5ms input lag, Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture switching.

(opens in new tab) Sony BRAVIA XR A80K Series 65" OLED UHD TV (2022): was $2,299.99 , now $1,698 (opens in new tab) When it comes to gaming TVs, Sony delivers on a level unlike any other brand. As a companion display for the PS5, this thing is incredible and offers an experience unlike any other OLED on the market.

The beauty of this Black Friday TV deal is that it brings this incredible OLED TV down to it's cheapest price ever. Camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab), the ultimate Amazon pricing tracker, tracks the last price drop on this thing was months ago and at only $1,799. That means this Black Friday OLED TV deal is the best you can get!

Amazon is also offering deals on the 55-inch as well as the 77-inch models, dropping the BRAVIA XR 55-inch down to just $1,298 (opens in new tab) and the larger BRAVIA XR 77-inch down to just $2,698 (opens in new tab). In terms of pure value and money saved, however, the 65-inch deal is by far the best you can get.

There hasn't been an OLED TV deal this year as good as this one, and quite frankly I'll be considering grabbing one of these myself. The picture quality is superb, the features this thing comes with are downright incredible, and for a price of just $1,700 is an absolute steal.