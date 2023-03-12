50 Cent's GTA 6 tease reportedly a Paramount Plus 'Vice City' TV show

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following rumours of a GTA 6 collaboration between Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Rockstar Games, it's now believed that the rapper is working on a new original TV series known as Vice City at Paramount Plus.

That's according to a report by Deadline (opens in new tab), which claims that Jackson's G-Unit Film & Television company is helming the original series alongside Lionsgate Television and Paramount itself. The project is not expected to have any connection to the world of Grand Theft Auto, hence why Vice City is a working title at this moment in time.

Set in the mid-80s, Vice City will tell the tale of three former soldiers and friends who return home to Miami after being dishonourably discharged from the military due to their involvement in the Iran Contra Scandal. Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters (known for their work on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) will act as writers and executive producers. John Wick director Chad Stahelski is expected to direct.

"Disgraced, displaced, and forgotten by the country they served and with no good job prospects, the three friends partner with a mysterious Colombian immigrant, uniting their financial needs and criminal ambitions to form a heist crew," reads a description of the show from Deadline. "Fueled by the need for American green, they traverse a violent and dangerous path in pursuit of the American Dream."

The Deadline report follows a mysterious GTA Vice City image posted by Jackson to his social media accounts earlier this month, with the caption "I will explain this later". This lead many to believe that a GTA 6 collaboration with Rockstar and the rapper was in the works due to the fact that GTA 6 is all but confirmed to be set in a Miami-like setting, similar to Vice City.

After years of silence, GTA 6 was finally confirmed to be in "active development" by Rockstar in February 2022. A huge leak of around 90 videos then spread to the web in September of that year, which the developer subsequently confirmed were real.