5 low-maintenance houseplants that anyone can keep alive

If you're reading this right now, would I be safe in saying that you probably aren't the most green-fingered person to walk this earth? Look, no one is judging. I'm equally as bad as keeping plants alive which is probably the reason I keep it safe. There's nothing wrong with a FEJKA artificial potted plant from IKEA, thank you very much!

If you have a shed filled with the best garden tools, then that's great. You probably know your way around most plants. However, for those of you that need a hand, don't you worry. We've come up with a list of the top 5 easiest houseplants to care for so you know exactly what to purchase when you next fancy a splash of green.

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera plants are extremely easy to care for and make a great addition to any home. They adapt well to being inside as long as you keep them in a bright place and go easy on the watering. As they have thick leaves full of water-storing gel and are covered in a waxy skin, Aloe Vera plants only need an occasional drink when the soil is completely dried out.

2. Spider plant

Spider Plants are a perfect addition to any houseplant family as they adapt to a wide range of conditions. They need to be grown and kept in a bright spot and should be watered regularly. However, like Aloe Vera, the soil should be dried out between drinks. They look great cascading from a shelf or from a hanging pot!

3. Swiss cheese plant

If you want a large houseplant that is still easy, consider a Swiss Cheese Plant, otherwise known as a monstera. They can grow up to 8 feet tall so you may want to add a bamboo stick to keep the plant upright as it grows. Place the plant in a bright room and only water it when the first two inches of soil are dry.

4. Succulents

These plants really are low maintenance and can survive indoor conditions with minimal effort, making them perfect for beginners. They are a great way to add a pop of colour to your home, especially if you pair them with a nice plant pot. Succulents thrive in the sun so make sure you place them in a bright room, but remember not to overwater them, particularly during the winter months.

5. Jade plant

The Jade Plant is the ideal house plant for beginners as they are low maintenance and need very little care. They are extremely adaptable so will thrive if watered regularly in spring and summer, but it can cope without being watered due to storing water in its leaves. Jade Plants can survive for years if cared for properly.

