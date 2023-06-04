5 essential garden gadgets you can't be without

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When I was asked if I had any ideas for T3’s Garden Tech Month event, running throughout June in order to celebrate the arrival of summer, it didn't take me long to respond. In fact, I’d only just been using some of my favourite gadgets to get the garden back into shape after a spell away from home.

Summertime sees everything go mad in the garden, with grass growing more rapidly than ever and weeds appearing almost as quickly as you get rid of them. So, in order to tackle gardening chores, I regularly make use of numerous garden gadgets, five of which I’m highlighting down below.

Aside from my own top five garden gadgets, T3 has plenty of other handy guides that can help you pick tools for tackling your green spaces. Lookout for cordless lawn mowers, new pressure washers, the latest lawn sprinklers and my current, fave, garden shears. All these, and more, really can help take the strain out of back-breaking gardening tasks.

1. Robot lawn mower

(Image credit: Kress)

Owning a robotic grass cutter used to seem like a bit of an indulgence, before I got kitted out with the Kress Mission Nano 600 robot lawnmower. This little beauty works a treat and, if you haven't got a huge garden to manage it’s perfectly suited to the job. A robot mower does require quite a good lawn to begin with, however, so I’ve not ditched my Flymo hovermower for those first-of-the-year trims.

Nevertheless, having a robot lawnmower pick its way around my green space cutting little and often does allow me to tick one job straight off my list. There are numerous variations on the robot lawnmower theme too, and not all of them cost as much as the nigh-on £1000 Kress model.

2. Kärcher Grass and Shrub shears

(Image credit: Kärcher)

I can’t believe how useful my Kärcher GSH 18-20 Cordless Battery Grass & Shrub Shears has become over the last few years. I’ve had it a while now, which reflects just how good quality the Karcher brand is and I wouldn't be without this little beauty. The great thing about this electric gadget, which is powered by a detachable and rechargeable battery, is that it gets the job done in half the time it takes by hand.

Of course, there are plenty of other brands that produce this kind of gardening gadget if you’re not fussed about the Kärcher model. However, speaking from experience, I’ve found this model to be one of the hardiest and dependable there is.

3. Expandable Garden Hose Pipe

(Image credit: Amazon)

Watering and more general cleaning is so much easier if you invest in the right garden hose. I’ve lost count of the amount of times I’ve had to straighten out the kinks in my old-school hose, so I’ve treated myself to a more sophisticated variant. Now this gadget might seem very low tech and it is compared to a robot lawnmower, but having a hose that just works is bliss.

If you can afford to splash out on a more expensive hose, that doesn’t kink as you work your way around the garden, you’ll find you’ll save so much time. What’s more, a good quality hose will last longer too. It’s easy to convince yourself that those ‘bargains’ in the middle aisle of some supermarkets are great, but they’re often cheap because they’re not as good, plain and simple.

4. Garden shredder

(Image credit: Amazon)

Trimming back bushes and smaller trees around my property is one thing, but it’s knowing what to do with all those cuttings that’s another headache. That’s why I’ve ended up with a garden shredder because these things are a real boon. For a start, they chop up all sorts – some of the beefier ones seem able to handle just about anything save for tree stumps. For me though, a smaller, compact electric one is just fine, like the Einhell GC-KS 2540 Electric Garden Shredder for example.

There are petrol-powered monsters if you’ve got a ridiculously big garden that needs lots of management. Either way though, what you end up with is lots of lovely, chopped foliage that can be easily bagged up for the tip or repurposed for use somewhere else around your property.

5. Kärcher K 3 Home Pressure Washer

(Image credit: Amazon)

Getting stuck into the gardening isn't just about the green spaces either. That’s why I’m going to name drop Kärcher again, for its rather excellent pressure washer. Again, I’ve had this appliance for a while now and it continues to provide everything I need for getting the green off my patio and drive. I used to tackle the driveway with a bucket and broom, but nowadays this pressure washer is everything I need.

Of course, there are many other models of pressure washer to choose from too but for me the way the Kärcher makes life so simple and continues to work so well means there’s no real reason for trading it in. And, considering just how potent the pressure is, it doesn't seem to use that much water either. Easy and efficient – who could want more?