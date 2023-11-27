28 Cyber Monday fitness deals you still buy until the end of the day!

Need a new massage gun, gym leggings, workout shoes or fitness tracker for less? You have a few hours left to shop the best Cyber Monday fitness deals

Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

Want to shop for cheap fitness gear on Cyber Monday? You only have a few hours left! I collected all the deals still going, from sports bras and massage guns to workout and running shoes. Needless to say, almost all of these deals will disappear by midnight tonight, so if you fancy anything, you'd better act fast!

Athlete Seamless Half Zip Long Sleeve Top: was £70

Athlete Seamless Half Zip Long Sleeve Top: was £70, now £35 at Sweaty Betty
This seamless, high-neck half zip is the perfect extra layer for all workouts, and it's now half price! Made from sweat-wicking, stretchy fabric for comfort and to keep you cool.

Pinnacle Wool Crew Neck: was £125

Pinnacle Wool Crew Neck: was £125, now £66 at Sweaty Betty
You may not be able to wear this to the gym, but you can cosy up in it on rest days! Made from a wool and Alpaca blend, you'll probably find yourself snuggling up in it 24/7. Also available in three other colours.

Ultra Running Sports Bra: was £60

Ultra Running Sports Bra: was £60, now £30 at Sweaty Betty
This high-support sports bra will keep your bust intact during high-impact workouts, as well as runs, and it now has 50% off! It's made from sweat-wicking material, has padded shoulder straps for extra comfort and is available in a range of colours.

Built For Athletes Large Black Gym Backpack: was £114.99

Built For Athletes Large Black Gym Backpack: was £114.99, now £91.99 at Built for Athletes
Whether you're an avid gym goer, CrossFitter or weightlifter, you'll have no problem fitting all your kit in this backpack. It also opens flat to 180 degrees for easy access to your belongings.

Fitbit by Google Charge 6 Activity Tracker: was £140

Fitbit by Google Charge 6 Activity Tracker: was £140, now £119 at Amazon
Bag this superb fitness tracker for 15% off this Black Friday. The price includes six months of Fitbit Premium subscription, which grants access to advanced sleep metrics, workouts, and more. All three colourways are on offer – don't miss out!

UA Run Like A... Tights: was £62

UA Run Like A... Tights: was £62, now £42.78 at Under Armour
Jazz up your running attire with these patterned running tights. Made from 4-way stretch material, to help you move swiftly in every direction, laser perforations behind the knees for extra ventilation and a side drop pocket. Now save 31%.

Project Rock Box Duffle Backpack: was £76

Project Rock Box Duffle Backpack: was £76, now £52.44 at Under Armour
Carry your kit in style with this duffle backpack, approved by The Rock, Dwayne Johnson. It has a 15" laptop pocket, shoe compartment, water and stain resistant. Save 31% now.

UA Infinity High Sports Bra: was £53

UA Infinity High Sports Bra: was £53, now £36.57 at Under Armour
This sports bra is designed for high-intensity training, and now you can save 31% on it. Made from Under Amour's HeatGear fabric for a seamless skin feel that wicks away sweat. Plus, the sides have mesh panels to help keep you cool.

UA Woven Oversized Full-Zip Jacket:

UA Woven Oversized Full-Zip Jacket: was £67.32, £32.83 at Under Armour
Need something to keep the wind off you during training? This is it. It's also water-repellent and available in black if you don't fancy these bold colours.

Favorite Wordmark Leggings: was £32

Favorite Wordmark Leggings: was £32, now £18.29 at Under Armour
You can never have too many pairs of basic leggings for training, and now you can save 41% on these soft, ultra-light leggings, ideal for everyday training/wear.


UA Pure Stretch Thong 3-Pack: was £23

UA Pure Stretch Thong 3-Pack: was £23, now £11.27 at Under Armour
Wave goodbye to visible panty lines with this pack of seamless thongs, which are now less than half price. Available in pink (as shown), black and beige.

Wave Roller: was £125

Wave Roller: was £125, now £65 at Therabody
Upgrade your foam roller with Theragun's innovative wave roller instead. It delivers powerful vibration therapy for a full-body foam rolling experience, ideal for those larger muscle groups.

RecoveryAir JetBoots: was £699

RecoveryAir JetBoots: was £699, now £649 at Therabody
Sit back, relax and give your legs the full recovery they need (and deserve) with these massaging air boots. They're completely wireless with the buttons on the boots themselves, so you have control right at your fingertips.

Theragun Elite: was £375

Theragun Elite: was £375, now £249 at Therabody
Save £120 on this ultra-quiet massage gun to improve muscle recovery, mobility and sleep. The ergonomic multi-grip makes it easy to access those harder-to-reach areas, and it goes up to 2,400 percussions per minute, which you can also personalise in the Therabody app.

Theragun Mini: was £175,

Theragun Mini: was £175, now £135 at Therabody
Need something smaller and more compact? Try the Theragun Mini, which you can now save £40 on. It's the smallest and lightest Theragun in the range and is also available in the colour desert rose.

Theragun Prime: was £275

Theragun Prime: was £275, now £175 at Therabody
Save £100 on Theragun's simplest massage gun, which has customisable speed settings, a 120-minute battery life and four different head attachments.

HYBRID Sport Resistance Bands Set: was £24.99

HYBRID Sport Resistance Bands Set: was £24.99, now £15.99 at Amazon
This resistance band set has a total resistance of 68kg, and you can save 36% on it. It also comes equipped with two handle attachments, two ankle straps, a door attachment (hello lat pull downs) and a waterproof bag to store them in. Plus, HYBRID Sport has also thrown in an exercise guide booklet — very handy indeed.

Myprotein Clear Whey Protein Vimto: was £34.99

Myprotein Clear Whey Protein Vimto: was £34.99, now £18.45 at MyProtein
Save over £16.54 on this fruity-flavoured clear protein that tastes (literally) like the Vimto squash. Perfect for sipping on pre and post-workout to make sure you get your daily protein intake. 

Hoka Clifton 8 Men's Running Shoe: was £130, now £90.99 at Hoka
I ran a 10k race in just over 40 minutes in the successor of these shoes, so I know how well they combine cushioning and responsiveness. Crafted with a lighter, more responsive midsole and the same ride characteristics, the Clifton 8 features a streamlined silhouette and updated upper made from engineered mesh. Under £100 now!

Hoka Carbon X 3 Men's Running Shoe: was £160

Hoka Carbon X 3 Men's Running Shoe: was £160, now £95.99 at Hoka
Like going fast? Thanks to this Carbon X 3 deal, you'll be able to zoom through all your sessions and races without having to remortgage your house (looking at you, Nike Alphafly 2). Breathable engineered knit​, integrated knit tongue​ and CMEVA midsole with PROFLY construction​ work together in perfect harmony to push you forward, no matter what.

Hoka Speedgoat 5: was £140, now £111.99 at Hoka
An absolute GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of a trail running shoe, the Speedgoat 5 features a double-layer jacquard engineered mesh upper, protective toe rand, and Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug. A real workhorse for those trail runners who prefer technical trails and lots of action.

Fitbit Charge 5: was £169.99

Fitbit Charge 5: was £169.99, now £99.99 at Amazon
Take better control of your health by tracking your stress, sleep patterns, heart rate, oxygen levels, and so much more with the Fitbit Charge 5.

Stubble and Co Kit Bag: was £155

Stubble and Co Kit Bag: was £155, now £131.75 at Stubble and Co.
If you're looking for a gym bag that will also double up as a weekend bag, look no further than the latest Kit Bag from Stubble and Co, which you can now get 15% off. Voted 'Best Premium Gym Bag' on T3, this bag offers style and substance. It has a 45-litre capacity, a bottle holder inside the bag and a quick, easy access pocket. It's also made from sustainable materials and has a waterproof exterior.

Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 Large Duffle: was £36

Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 Large Duffle: was £36, now £21.99 at Amazon
For those who prefer a duffle bag, this one from Under Armour is now 39% off. Available in several colours, it is water-repellent, has a pocket for a bottle and a compartment for shoes or dirty gym clothes.

Lululemon Icon Bag 2.0: was £95

Lululemon Icon Bag 2.0: was £95, now £71.25 at Sweaty Betty
Made from wipe-clean nylon, this tote bag can easily take you from work to the gym. As well as a spacious main compartment, it also has a laptop sleeve, a water bottle holder and a compartment for your workout shoes. Save 25% off now.

INOV8 Bare-XF 210 V3 Training Shoes: was £114.99

INOV8 Bare-XF 210 V3 Training Shoes: was £114.99, now £79.99 at sportsshoes.com
Another shoe we've awarded five stars here on T3. These are barefoot training shoes, so they're close to the ground to help your feet move more naturally and find their balance. The soles are grippy, making them a great option for functional training and lifting, and overall, they're extremely comfortable.

Adidas Adipower Weightlifting II Shoes: was £174.99

Adidas Adipower Weightlifting II Shoes: was £174.99, now £99 at Adidas
If you need a shoe specifically for weightlifting, I've found the Adipowers to be one of the most reliable, and now they're one of the most affordable, too, in the Black Friday sale with £75 off. Their rubber base and outsole provide excellent traction on all types of gym flooring, while the 0.79-inch heel improves ankle mobility so you can sink deeper into those big lifts.

Women's UA Tribase Reign 5 Training Shoe: was £115

Women's UA Tribase Reign 5 Training Shoe: was £115, now £67.85 at Under Armour
Save £46 this Black Friday on this cross-training shoe, another versatile shoe that's ideal for CrossFit, weightlifting, functional movements and high-intensity classes. Available in a variety of colours and in a men's range too.

