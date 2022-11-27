17-inch LG Gram laptop falls to lowest-ever price in Cyber Monday sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're serious about your laptops and are looking to upgrade to one of the best large-screen but also best lightweight laptops around, then the 17-inch LG Gram is well worth checking out as part of the Cyber Weekend sales.

The LG Gram 17 in 2022, codename 17Z90Q, is a truly stellar follow-up to its predecessor, which we said in T3's review that "you won't find finer for this form factor at this price".

At 17-inches this laptop is an ideal home-working solution, but LG's real sell with its Gram range is just how lightweight they are. So you get the best of both worlds: large screen real-estate, but also portability and power.

We officially confirmed that this TV has never been cheaper at Amazon with the independent price tracking tool camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab), which shows the £1,249 price has never been beaten since the product's release date back in June of this year. So the £400 off is a genuine reduction that came in as part of the best Black Friday deals, and it remains strong as for Cyber Monday as the Cyber Weekend sales come to a close.

What we like about the LG Gram range is that there are other sizes to choose from, so if the 17-inch model is too large for your wants then there's a 16- and 15-inch alternative available too. Although they're not on quite as good a deal, which is why this 17-inch model really stands out.

Why consider the LG Gram 17 laptop

The biggest reason why you should consider the LG Gram 17 as your next laptop upgrade is that, as we show in our full LG Gram review, this is a five-star 'Platinum Award' winning laptop. It's got a fancy badge on the page and everything.

On review, we praised the Gram 17 in many areas: "There are a few things that make this laptop really stand out from the crowd, and the most obvious is the combination of lightness and size. This really is an astonishingly big display for something this feather-like, and if you're expecting to be travelling a lot once lockdown eases, but you need a nice big screen to do proper work on, then this is probably your best bet right now. Particularly given the astonishingly good battery life."

This is one of the very best Cyber Weekend deals we've seen in the large-screen laptop sector, making it easy to recommend at this new price point.